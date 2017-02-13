Golden Boy Promotions announces Canelo-Chavez Jr. press tour

Golden Boy Promotions announced a four-city international press tour for the May 6 Canelo Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. HBO Pay-Per-View event in Las Vegas on Monday.

The two Mexican stars, two-division champ Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 knockouts) and former WBC middleweight titleholder Chavez (50-2-1, 32 KOs), will meet the media and the fans (as each stop will be open to the public) beginning on Monday, Feb. 20, in Mexico City.

From Mexico City the tour will travel to New York City on Feb. 21, Houston on Feb. 23, and end with a press event and fan fiesta blowout in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.

More media alerts with additional details for each city will be forthcoming. For now, here are the details on each stop:

Monday, Feb. 20 – Mexico City, Mexico

Location, arrival and start times to be announced shortly.

Tuesday, Feb. 21 – New York, New York

Location: Hard Rock Café New York – Live Venue

1501 Broadway New York, N.Y. 10036 (Corner of Broadway and 43rd St.)

Press and fan arrival time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Press conference begins: 1:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 23 – Houston, Texas

Location: Minute Maid Park

501 Crawford St, Houston, Texas 77002

Press and fan arrival time: 12:00 p.m. CT

Press conference begins: 1:00 p.m. CT

Friday, Feb. 24 – Los Angeles, California

Location: Plaza Mexico

3100 E. Imperial Hwy., Lynwood, Calif. 90262

Press and fan arrival time: 2:00 p.m. PT

Fan Fiesta begins: 5:00 p.m. PT