DeMarco ends hiatus and losing streak with UD over Solis

Antonio DeMarco dropped Luis Solis en route to a 10-round unanimous decision over Luis Solis Saturday night at the Gimnasio Municipal Gustavo Diaz Ordaz in Tecate, Mexico.

DeMarco snapped a three-bout losing streak and improved to 32-6-1, with 23 knockouts. Solis fell to 20-8-4 (17 KOs).

It was DeMarco’s first win since defeating Lanardo Tyner by decision in August 2014.

DeMarco announced his retirement from the ring after a decision loss to Rances Barthelemy in June 2015. It was short-lived, as he returned to the ring six months later, losing a close decision to Omar Figueroa.

Now campaigning as a welterweight, the 31-year-old DeMarco does not believe he is done.

Solis, who entered the fight on Saturday night having won four bouts in a row, was dropped at the end of Round 2 by a counter left hand from DeMarco. Solis barely beat the count and gave a decent account of himself in the fight, preferring to throw an abundant amount of punches.

On the other hand, DeMarco was effective in countering Solis, choosing to sit down on his punches and landing the more telling blows. DeMarco, who held the WBC lightweight title belt five years ago, stunned Solis near the end of the eighth round, but was unable to drop him again or finish him.

All three judges scored the bout 99-89 in favor of DeMarco.

Former WBC flyweight titleholder Arely Mucino won by technical decision in the ninth round over Kandy Sandoval.

Mucino improves to 23-3-2 (10 KOs), while Sandoval falls to 9-8 (2 KOs).

The fighters mostly fought in the center of the ring, throwing multiple combinations. While Sandoval mostly flailed her punches, Mucino landed more at will, especially to the head.

Referee Christian Curiel deducted a point from Sandoval in Round 8 due to her mouthpiece falling out multiple times.

An accidental clash of heads early in Round 9 produced a nasty cut over the right eye of Mucino. Curiel stopped the fight midway through the round and stopped the bout at the advice of the ringside physician.

Because the fight was stopped due to an accidental clash of heads, it went to the scorecards, where Mucino was comfortably ahead, 90-80, 88-84 and 87-83.

In another bout, junior lightweight Pedro ‘Little Pete’ Duran (16-0-1, 12 KOs) won a six-round majority decision over Eleazar Valenzuela (12-8-2, 10 KOs).