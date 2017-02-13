Qudratillo Abduqaxorov-Charles Manyuchi set for March 25

Qudratillo Abduqaxorov. Photo: Cartel International Promotions

Undefeated Qudratillo Abduqaxorov will face welterweight contender Charles Manyuchi of Zimbabwe on March 25, manager Vikram Swapragasam revealed on Sunday.

The 12-round bout will take place in Singapore, where Abduqaxorov (10-0, 7 knockouts) has fought three of his last four bouts. In his most recent outing, which took place at the Far East Square on Friday, he stopped late substitute Idd Pialari of Tanzania in Round 3.

The 23-year-old from Uzbekistan made his pro debut in October of 2015 and fought six times last year.

Manyuchi (20-2-1, 12 KOs) is unbeaten in his last 18 bouts and will be a significant step up in opposition for Abduqaxorov.

His most impressive win to date was a 12-round unanimous decision over the heavily-favored Dmitry Mikhaylenko on May 6. He is currently ranked within the top 10 by the WBA, WBC, and the IBF.

Also on Friday’s card in Singapore, unbeaten middleweight Azizbek Abdugofurov (5-0, 4 KOs) won a 12-round unanimous decision over Sirimongkhon Iamthuam.

Iamthuam (91-3, 57 KOs) had been on a 48-fight win streak, since a decision loss to then-WBC junior lightweight titleholder Jesus Chavez in August 2003.

