Eduardo Hernandez looking to excite home support

Hernandez (right) defeated Victor Terrazas (left) in style. Photo: Promociones Del Pueblo

Junior lightweight Eduardo Hernandez is barely an adult, however the unbeaten Mexican prospect is gaining a lot of experience sparring and fighting those almost twice his age.

Improvements are evident, as Hernandez (21-0-3, 17 knockouts) is coming off his most impressive victory to date. On October 22, just one month prior to his 19th birthday, he broke down and stopped former junior featherweight titleholder Victor Terrazas (aged 33) in two rounds.

This Saturday, Hernandez will face Rodolfo Puente over 10 rounds at the Arena Coliseo. Promociones Del Pueblo is building their young fighter by having him fight exclusively in the Mexico City area. This next bout will mark his fourth consecutive appearance at the famed venue.

Puente (18-2-2, 14 KOs) will only be fighting for the second time outside his native Colombia. He has won his last two bouts since a fourth-round knockout loss to featherweight contender Simpiwe Vetyeka.

Also fighting on Saturday’s card will be former bantamweight contender Daniel Rosas (20-3-1, 12 KOs). He squares off against Enrique Angeles Jr. (16-4-2, 3 KOs) in a junior featherweight bout.

Flyweight contender Lourdes Juarez (18-2 1 NC, 3 KOs) will face Jazmin Gonzalez (7-2, 3 KOs) over eight rounds.

