Jamel Herring:’ I’m more focused on boxing again’

Marine pugilist and lightweight Jamel Herring (15-1, 8 knockouts) is getting back on the horse tonight on the Robert Easter Jr. undercard, portions of which will run on Bounce TV (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT), from the Huntington Center, in Toledo, Ohio.

Herring lost to Denis Shafikov via 10-round stoppage last July and seeks to get back on track against Art Hovhannisyan.

I checked in with the fighting pride of Coram, Long Island, New York, and asked about his foe and where his head is after tasting that first “L.”

“He’s the type of guy, if you hit him, he’ll automatically fire back. Really durable, hasn’t been stopped. Fought with good decent opposition, good amateur background, sometimes can get wild with his hooks,” said the 31-year-old lefty of Hovhannisyan (17-3-3, 9 KOs), a California-based Armenian.

“I had to go back to the basics a bit,” Herring continued, regarding lessons learned. “More focused on boxing again, instead of making a slugfest. I was getting hit with too many overhand lefts, so I had to work on the defense. Preserve more energy and less movement where I was burning myself out. I also had to change the way I took care of my body and not overwork my body, get the proper rest. I took more positive notes from the loss, rather than a negative outlook. I just know what I need to do in order to succeed on that level.”

Good stuff from a guy you have to think is a good person to take cues from us Regular Joes. However, Marines do tend to have a leg up on strength of character; I’d argue.

The Herring bout will be one of three televised fights and is a swing bout. In the main event, Easter will defend his IBF lightweight title against Luis Cruz; WBA bantamweight titlist Rau’shee Warren’s defense against Zhanat Zhakiyanov will also be televised and junior middleweight Terrell Gausha will kick off the event versus Luis Hernandez.

Michael Woods knows a thing or two about a Regular Joe. If he doesn’t ask for extra cream and sugar in his Regular Joe at Dunkin’ Donuts, Woodsy’s in for a bland, bitter morning. And that, dear readers, is what tasting an “L” is all about.

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING magazine? Try here or…

SUBSCRIBE

You can subscribe to the print and digital editions of THE RING magazine by clicking the banner or here. You can also order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page. On the cover this month: THE RING 2016 Fighter of the Year, Carl Frampton.