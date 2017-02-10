Antonio DeMarco to return versus Luis Solis on Saturday

Former WBC lightweight titleholder Antonio DeMarco returns to the ring Saturday night, Zanfer Promotions matchmaker and liaison Sean Gibbons told RingTV.

DeMarco will face Luis Solis in a 10-round welterweight bout at the Gimnasio Municipal Gustavo Diaz Ordaz in Tecate, Baja California, Mexico.

The 31-year-old DeMarco (31-6-1, with 23 knockouts) has not fought since losing a close and debatable 12-round decision to Omar Figueroa Jr. in December of 2015.

The former WBC lightweight titleholder, who resides in nearby Tijuana, has lost his last three bouts.

Solis (20-7-4, 17 KOs) has won his last four bouts since his loss to Ryan Karl on June 25. Among his four-fight winning streak was a fifth round TKO victory over Luis Antonio Fitch.

Solis has lost to lightweight contender Jose Felix Jr. and unbeaten Giovani Santillan.

In the co-feature, former flyweight titleholder Arely Mucino (22-3-2, 10 KOs) will square off against Kandy Sandoval (9-7, 2 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Both fights will air on Azteca TV in Mexico and beIN Sports en Espanol in the United States (11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT). Zanfer Promotions will promote the card.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at santio89@yahoo.com or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING magazine? Try here or…

SUBSCRIBE

You can subscribe to the print and digital editions of THE RING magazine by clicking the banner or here. You can also order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page. On the cover this month: THE RING 2016 Fighter of the Year, Carl Frampton.