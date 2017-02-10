Giovani Santillan-Omar Tienda top tonight’s Thompson Boxing

Unbeaten Giovani Santillan will face Omar Tienda tonight in the main event of a Thompson Boxing Promotions show. The eight-round bout will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California.

Santillan (20-0, with 11 knockouts) has built an unbeaten record fighting modest opposition. The San Diego resident stopped Miguel Angel Mendoza in the fourth round of his last bout on Nov. 18.

Santillan has also notched decision wins over Luis Solis and Jose De Jesus Macias.

“The quality of opposition has gotten better over the years,” said Santillan, who is promoted by Thompson Boxing. “I’m working toward fighting the best that the junior welterweight division has to offer. I’ve had competitive sparring sessions with Floyd Mayweather and Tim Bradley, so I know I can compete with the world titleholders.”

Tienda (18-3, 11 KOs) has won his last three bouts since losing to junior lightweight prospect Carlos Morales on Feb. 19.

In the co-feature, featherweight Erick Ituarte will square off against Naciff Castillo (17-9-2, 5 KOs) in an eight round bout.

Ituarte (15-1-1, 2 KOs) has won his last eight bouts in a row. Highly-regarded featherweight prospect Ruben Villa (3-0, 2 KOs) will face Francisco Camacho (2-6-1, 1 KO) in a four round bout.

“The goal is to improve with every fight,” said Villa, who is co-promoted by Thompson Boxing and Banner Promotions.

Three more fights are scheduled to round out the card.

Tonight’s show will mark the first card of 2017 for Thompson Boxing, which is based in Southern California.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at santio89@yahoo.com or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing