News

Dougie’s Friday mailbag

Photo courtesy of Sky Sports.
10
Feb
by Doug Fischer

BRONER-GRANDOS/CANELO-CHAVEZ JR.

Hey Doug, just writing in to get your thoughts on a couple of future fights. I’ll get right to it.

Adrien Broner vs Adrian Granados: I was impressed with Granados’ upset over Amir Imam. He showed great conditioning and determination as he drowned the longer, more talented fighter in punches. I love those kinds of wins.

What are his chances like against Broner though? If he gets his poor man’s Homicide Hank impression going I think he’s got a real shot against the talented trouble man. Broner has the sharper technique and the faster, heavier hands but his weakness seems to be pressure and volume. Granados brings both those things plus a looping right to get over Broner’s high chinned shoulder roll. He may not be at the level of Marcos Maidana or Shawn Porter but the style match-up looks favorable for Granados. What’s your take?

Canelo Alvarez vs Julio Chavez Jr.: As frustrated as I am with the red head, I’m excited for this fight. Canelo is at his best when he’s got a plodding, aggressive target to let his counter combinations trip off on. But Chavez Jr. ain’t no Alfredo Angulo or Liam Smith; he’s bigger, more durable, and heavier handed. I could see Canelo teeing off on him for the first half of the fight, then JCCJ weathering the storm and continuing to pressure a tiring Canelo, giving him a real scare. Could you see this playing out or do you think Canelo will just outclass Mexico’s favorite goofy son? – Jack

I think Canelo’s got his work cut out for him on May 6. I envision a hard-fought decision victory for the red head that hardcore fans love to hate. Chavez Jr. isn’t just bigger, more durable and heavier handed than Angulo and Smith; when he’s properly trained and motivated (as I expect him to be for Canelo – and with Nacho Beristain preparing him), I think he’s a superior technician.

Providing Junior doesn’t kill himself weighing in at 164.5 pounds (or put on too much weight following the weigh-in) – big “IFs” – I think we will be treated to a fierce and fast-paced boxing match because of the pride (personal and national) that is on the line in this all-Mexican matchup.

Regarding the Broner-Granados matchup, I agree that Granados has the style/activity, durability and mentality to give Broner a tough fight. The Illinois native (who spent a few years training with Beristain in Mexico City during his amateur and early pro years) is a tough night for anybody. He’s more mature, experienced and formidable than his age (27), record (18-4-2) or apparent talent would indicate. Granados was never babied during his professional journey, and some of the split/majority decision losses and draws on his ledge could have easily been victories.

If he takes the fight to Broner and averages 90 punches a round as he did against Imam in December 2015, he’ll give himself a shot at pulling the upset (and it won’t hurt if he’s got Buddy McGirt in his corner). However, I still favor Broner, who is more sturdy and experienced than Imam, and more comfortable battling on the inside than the rangy 140-pound prospect.

 

HEAVYWEIGHT ACTION

Hey Doug,

I am kinda lost in the shuffle with the current heavyweight picture.

It seems we have some interesting heavies but I am still trying to get a handle on who the best ones are. I look at the top ten on Ring’s web page and half of them I don’t know much about. Are any of those guys fighting each other?

I don’t really know a lot about some of the guys coming out of Europe.

I know David Haye but all I can remember about him is how bad he made me look after I told everyone to watch his battle with Vladimir Klitschko and he totally punked out. (I know that was a few years ago) Has he redeemed himself since?

Does this guy Gerald Washington who is going to fight Deontay Wilder bring anything to the dance? Does he have a shot? I don’t know him.

I follow a couple of boxing related pages on Facebook and I see that Luis Ortiz is calling Deontay Wilder out. That is an intriguing fight. How would you see that one playing out? I have also read speculation of a Bermane Stiverne/Luis Ortiz fight.

That has the makings of a modern day Foreman/Lyle type punch up.

Finally, I think I will open my wallet for the Anthony Joshua/Vladimir Klitschko PPV.

I know the popular thought is that it will be a changing of the guard where the young guy takes out the older former champ (and I tend to be in that camp)…but ya never know.

Has Joshua’s chin been tested yet? Can Vlad check it? – David, Nashville

Of course, Klitschko can chin-check Joshua, who was rocked during the early going of his shootout with Dillian Whyte in December 2015. However, AJ possesses the technique and power to take out the soon-to-be 41-year-old former champ. As my man Wladdy likes to say, “It’s a very interesting fight.”

I look at the top ten on Ring’s web page and half of them I don’t know much about. Are any of those guys fighting each other? Well, Joseph Parker (rated No. 6) just outpointed Andy Ruiz Jr. (No. 9), and you know that No. 1-rated Klitschko is challenging No. 5-rated Joshua for the IBF title on April 29, so, obviously, SOME of them are facing each other. I expect more matchups between legit top-10 heavyweights in 2017.

I don’t really know a lot about some of the guys coming out of Europe. They’re pretty much like heavyweights from other parts of the world only they sell more tickets and have better TV deals.

I know David Haye but all I can remember about him is how bad he made me look after I told everyone to watch his battle with Vladimir Klitschko and he totally punked out. (I know that was a few years ago) Has he redeemed himself since? Not really, but the semi-retired 36-year-old veteran remains in the heavyweight mix because he knows how to market himself and he’s got eye-catching skill and athletic talent that suggests that he can hang with the young guns of the division. Along with his good buddy Wladdy, Haye is the smartest and most business-savvy heavyweight in the game. His March 4 grudge-match showdown with Tony Bellew will make both combatants healthy paydays. However, even if Haye wins in spectacular fashion it won’t let us know if he’s a legit heavyweight player – Bellew is a cruiserweight. Haye hasn’t fought a heavyweight of note since stopping Dereck Chisora in 2012.

Does this guy Gerald Washington who is going to fight Deontay Wilder bring anything to the dance? He brings size, athleticism and solid fundamentals for a late-comer to the sport. (Washington has technical flaws but that’s to be expected from someone who spent a lot more of his athletic life on the gridiron than in boxing gyms.)

Does he have a shot? I don’t think so. Wilder is more experienced, more athletic, quicker and rangier. And the defending WBC beltholder is a born puncher. I’m not talking about the Alabama native’s power, I’m bringing up his mentality. He truly believes he can take out anyone he catches clean, and he’s usually right. Washington, despite his imposing stature, is a somewhat cautious boxer by nature. I don’t think he commits enough to his offense to clip Wilder and I don’t think he’s busy or aggressive enough to outwork/outpoint the odds favorite.

I see that Luis Ortiz is calling Deontay Wilder out. That is an intriguing fight. Sure is.

How would you see that one playing out? Ortiz is a threat because of his quick hands, combination punching and power, but Wilder can neutralize the Cuban southpaw with lateral movement and long-range, punch-on-the-fly pot shots.

I have also read speculation of a Bermane Stiverne/Luis Ortiz fight. They’re Nos. 1 and 2 in the WBC’s heavyweight rankings. We’ll see if Eddie Hearn (Ortiz’s promoter) works out a deal with Don King (Stiverne’s promoter). Ortiz has other options, I think, but it’s a good matchup if it’s made.

That has the makings of a modern day Foreman/Lyle type punch up. Let’s not go crazy.

Finally, I think I will open my wallet for the Anthony Joshua/Vladimir Klitschko PPV. I ain’t mad atcha.

 

NO LOVE FOR ANDRADE?

Hey Dougie,

Thanks for finally publishing one of my letters. So maybe you can explain something to me. Why isn’t the Demetrius Andrade-Jack Culcay bout on March 11th being televised in the U.S.? Not only is Andrade undefeated and supremely talented, but the winner of this fight thrusts himself into the thick of things in the junior middleweight division by becoming the mandatory to Erislandy Lara.

On top of all this, Andrade put an absolute show during his last fight on Showtime against Willie Nelson. He was flashy, exciting, aggressive, and rewarded us with a 12th-round KO. I also think he might be the only guy in the division who could possibly challenge Jermall Charlo. I am removing Canelo from the equation here, as I don’t see him melting back down to 154 after moving up to fight Chavez at 164.5 – although it wouldn’t be the first time I was wrong!

Regardless, surely HBO and/or Showtime should be interested in televising this fight? So what’s the deal? Puzzled in New York. – Doug

I guess HBO is busy with the Golovkin vs. Jacobs pay-per-view event in New York City and Showtime’s airtime is full with their Gary Russell Jr.-Oscar Escandon/Jermell Charlo-Charles Hatley doubleheader from Maryland on March 11. It doesn’t help that the Culcay fight is taking place in Germany.

Tough break for Andrade, who really needs the exposure having only fought once last year, 2015 and in 2014. But if he beats his old amateur foe for the WBA’s “regular” title, he’ll set himself up for the kind of matchups that Showtime and HBO won’t pass on.

Beyond the showdown with Lara (another one of Boo Boo’s old amateur rivals), there’s former beltholder Austin Trout and Michel Soro (29-1-1, the WBA’s No. 3-rated contender).

I agree that Andrade (at his best) is live against any of the top 154 pounders, such as Jermall Charlo (and I’ll include Canelo). However, I think Charlo is going to take page of Canelo’s book and move up in weight, so I don’t see that showdown happening. Maybe Andrade’s people can entice WBC beltholder Jermell Charlo into the ring (if the Houston native beats Hatley and eventually gets by the Erickson Lubin-Jorge Cota winner).

 

VINNY PAZ

Good Morning Dougie the Boxing Guru,

Hope you and the family are all well, loving the mailbag, keep up the great work my friend.

Just a quick one that I wanted your thoughts on, I watched “Bleed for This” the other day and I have to say it blew my socks off, what Vinny Paz went through and how he fought to get back in the ring was sensational.

I had heard about him and the accident but never in depth and I have been trying to find documentaries on it since watching the movie. I went through his list of opponents and was astonished at the names he has shared a ring with (Herol Graham, Roy Jones Jr., Roberto Duran obviously past his best but still, Lloyd Honeyghan, Dele who he was not really given a chance against, Roger Mayweather and Hector Camacho), that is an impressive list!

I was just curious as to what his reputation was back in the day when first he won the 2 world titles before the accident and then his career afterwards. Would you say he was elite? I know the world titles after the accident were not the major belts, IBU, IBO, etc., but for his lifestyle and what he went through, what a story and what a man.

Anyway, sorry to ramble on, just love to hear your thoughts on how he was looked upon from the boxing experts during his career, and your thoughts on him as a fighter and a person.

Cheers bro, keep up the good work, love the mailbags and as far as I’m concerned, you’re the Guru of boxing from across the pond! Thanks. – Michael, Isle of Man

Thanks for the kind words, Michael. (I hope you know that you’re pissing some folks off by calling me a “guru” but I’m not mad atcha. In fact, I’m kinda glad you’re pissing them off because they’re d__ks.)

Anyway, I was aware of Vinny Pazienza during his prime and considered myself of a fan of his even before I ever watched one of his complete fights due to what I’d read about him in THE RING, KO magazine and Boxing Illustrated and from the some of the highlights I’d seen of his press conference and ring antics.

In the late ‘80s/early ‘90s (the period when I became a hardcore fan), I knew Paz as a very popular East Coast/New England area contender who occasionally traveled to the West Coast and always lost against the elite boxing talents of his era (such as Mayweather and Camacho). He was hyper-active personality with real athletic talent and solid skills. He was a born fighter and showman.

Paz was not an elite boxer but he got the most out of his ability. I might be in the minority with this opinion but I think he was more talented/athletically gifted than the hall-of-fame enshrined Arturo Gatti. “Thunder” was a bigger star and made for more dramatic fights, but Paz was arguably more of a showman and did better against the more-superior talents than Gatti did. (Paz was actually competitive in spots against Mayweather and Camacho.) He didn’t have Gatti’s punching power, but he was quicker and had better stamina. Both guys bled a lot in tough fights and generally gave fans their time and money worth. Paz did strong ratings on national TV, basic cable and subscription cable.

I closely followed his comeback from the car accident/neck injury through NYC/New England newspapers (I was a grad student at Columbia and did a newspaper internship in the Boston area during this time), boxing magazines and the basic cable networks that aired his first few fights back. It was a compelling story and you had to root for the little nutcake.

I went through his list of opponents and was astonished at the names he has shared a ring with (Herol Graham, Roy Jones Jr., Roberto Duran obviously past his best but still, Lloyd Honeyghan, Dele who he was not really given a chance against, Roger Mayweather and Hector Camacho), that is an impressive list! One thing about Paz, he wasn’t afraid to fight anybody, including men he had no business being in the ring with, like Jones. I remember the subdued build-up to the Jones fight. Nobody gave Paz a chance in hell and some insiders and pundits were pretty funny in the manner in which they dismissed him, Sean O’Grady on USA’s Tuesday Night Fights and Buddy McGirt in particular. I recall reading a boxing magazine that polled a bunch of fighters, writers and industry folks – everyone viewed the bout as a joke, which it was (I mean, come on, Paz had struggled with an ancient Duran prior to facing the prime version of RJJ) – and McGirt said something like “Jones doesn’t even have to train for this fight, all he needs to do is light shadow boxing for a couple weeks.” Mean statement, but hey, he wasn’t wrong.

I was just curious as to what his reputation was back in the day when first he won the 2 world titles before the accident and then his career afterwards. Paz was known as a tough, little son of a bitch who generally made for entertaining interviews, media events and fights. He surprised a lot of fans and insiders by winning a major 154-pound belt from Gilbert Dele and he inspired a lot of people by rebounding from what looked like a career-ending injury. However, he also rubbed some fans and media the wrong way because he could be nasty and vulgar toward his some of his opponents and he (and his father Angelo) did not always take kindly to criticism or negative comments from boxing writers. Sometimes he (and/or his father or trainer Kevin Rooney) got into it (verbally, and maybe a little bit physically) with my favorite boxing scribes and magazine columnists. I used to enjoy reading about those encounters. And Paz cracked me up with some of the very un-PC s__t he used to spew about fighters he didn’t like in boxing mag interviews (even when it was about my favorite fighters, such as Terry Norris).

There was a Q&A-formatted interview that he did with Robert Cassidy in the January 1995 edition of KO magazine that read like one of his fights – or his life for that matter – a wild roller-coaster ride. He fired from the hip as he fielded questions about his animosity toward certain fighters (Duran and Greg Haugen, who claimed he received gifts decisions against them), boxing writers (Wally Matthews, Michael Katz, World Boxing’s Ed Maloney and KO’s Jeff Ryan) and his former promoters/managers (Main Events’ Dan Duva; Shelly Finkel and Lou Duva), steroid allegations (which were rampant at the time – did “Bleed For This” delve into that subject? I haven’t seen it yet), future big fights (he said he was considering Chris Eubank, Nigel Benn and James Toney, if Toney beat Jones), and the movie treatment on his life story that he’d just finished and sold (which he said was going to be called “Heart And Soul” with Christian Slater as the frontrunner for the starring role). Paz began the Q&A ripping into Duran, who’d given him a tough scrap in their first bout. When Cassidy asked him about Haugen (his hated rival he split two 15-round IBF lightweight title bouts with and beat in a 10-round rubber match), Paz said:

“Haugen is a lot like Duran. Duran is a crybaby. He can never accept a loss. You know, you live and die by the sword. Take it like a man. I’ve never cried. I never belly-ached about things that have happened to me, Haugen and Duran, you know they are one in the same. The only difference is, they speak different languages. They are two crybabies. Two whiners. The two of them should get married and have hermaphrodite kids.”

Cassidy replies: “Excuse my vocabulary, Vinny, but what kind of kids?”

Paz: “Hermaphrodites. Look it up, it’s in your dictionary.” And there was an Editor’s Note under that line that read: “Webster’s says a hermaphrodite is an animal or plant in which reproductive organs of both sexes are present.”

Paz’s fights were fun, but his interviews in boxing magazines were a sometimes bizarre, guilty pleasure.

He may have butted heads with some of the columnists for RING and KO but those same mags ranked him at lightweight, junior welterweight, junior middleweight, middleweight and super middleweight during his 60-bout, 21-year career. Not too shabby!

 

FIRST TIMER

Hey what’s up Dougie? Thanks for keeping the mailbag ‘lit’ as the youngsters say.

After more than 20 years being a hardcore boxing fan, I will finally attend my first ever live boxing match, this year.

GGG vs Jacobs at MSG!!

I can’t wait. – Steve

Photo by Tom Hogan – Hoganphotos/K2 Promotions

I guarantee that you’re going to have a blast, Steve. That’s going to be a special week for boxing fans and the industry. There will be the Golovkin-Jacobs fight-week events (which will take place early in the week to avoid clashing with the public and press events for Irish amateur star Michael Conlan’s pro debut), the Boxing Writers Assoc. of America awards dinner on Thursday night, the Conlan card (at Madison Square Garden’s Theater) on Friday night, and then The Big Drama Show in MSG’s big room on Saturday. Oh yeah, there will a lot St. Paddy’s Day fun going on. Don’t be a stranger if you happen to see me.

 

 

Email Fischer at dougie@boxingmailbag.com. Follow him on Twitter at @dougiefischer

 

  • Ерлан Табылдиев

    Everyone check the video named “Middleweight Apocalypse” on Youtube. It’s very funny. ))

    • ceylon mooney

      headin there now

    • Oc

      Brilliant, thanks for the tip mate: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eb0UYKU0t78

      • Ерлан Табылдиев

        My pleasure. Kudos, Oc.

    • mark elding

      Hilarious.

    • Barley mcgrew

      Brilliant video. So funny – and soooo true. Kudos.

  • PJC79

    Vinny Paz v Nigel Benn
    How would this end? Vinny was just before my time, from what I’ve read about him though this would’ve been a ‘fight’

    • Orca

      Benn would have been to strong and hard hitting for him. Plus Paz was well in decline at the point he was at 168. Tough guy though and game as they come. Even against Jones he was taking his medicine like a man and asking for seconds. A fun fight to watch.

      • Ignition1

        Wasn’t the Jones – Paz fight at the time was the only fight in CompuBox history where an opponent didn’t land a single punch in a whole round? I think it was Round 4 if I recall…Jones danced a bit, landed pot-shots and a few 2-combos while Paz just bounced around and missed a few shots.

        He had no place in the ring with Jones. At the time I’m sure I would’ve said Jones is just looking for easy fights, but looking back…I’m glad he picked easy fights because he fun to watch be his usual slick and flashy RJJ. Good for a YouTube highlights vid!

        • mark elding

          Roy was drubbing Vinny’s head that night more impressively than most elite fighters hit the speed bag. Hugely impressive stuff, irrespective of the vast gulf in class.

    • Mr Erudite.

      Benn hit far to hard for Vinny. 160lb or 168lb same result, Paz gets stopped.

    • Jody Hanna

      Benn would have wioed him out inside three rounds at most, gross mismatch.

    • Barley mcgrew

      Benn. Too big, too strong. too powerful – and a better boxer too (especially at 168). Kudos.

  • Michel Desgrottes

    That vinny paz movie sucked

    • Israel Gomez

      Yeah I agree I didn’t really like it. Having Edwin Rodriguez play Duran, was the most offensive thing of the movie. They looked nothing alike, and Rodriguez couldn’t even grow a beard like Duran. I don’t know about you, but it really bugged me that they picked Light Heavies/Super Middies to play 140 lbers.

  • Already956

    MM Alexis Arguello Special

    Arguello vs Marquez @ 126/130/135/140

    Arguello vs DLH @ 140

    Arguello vs Loma @ 126/130

    Arguello vs Hamed @ 126

    Arguello vs Morales @ 126/130

    • Oc

      Great MM mate….you properly got me stumped with these ones. Here it goes regardless…

      Arguello at the lighter weights, Marquez the higher weights….maybe. Crazy tough fights either way.

      De la Hoya by decision…jabs, moves, jabs. he was very strong at this weight, I say too strong for Alexis.

      Arguello by decision in both weights….Loma is hell on wheels but Arguello keeps him honest (and away) with his in fighting and power.
      Arguello by KO, sorry but Hamed would not have been able to compete in any department except strength with Le Flaco.
      Shoot outs at both weights…similar mentalities, similar traits, fierce fights that could go either way…I’ll say Arguello by close decisions as he carried crazy power in the right hand and just might have been able to put a dent in Erik’s mind.

      • mark elding

        I always viewed Hamed as a monumental waste of talent, who could have been a genuine all time great fighter if he had just had his head screwed on right. That being said, a fighter with the length, composure, technique and power of Arguello would have been the absolute worst style for even a fully developed Naz to face.

        • Barley mcgrew

          They’ll never believe you. Lol.

          • mark elding

            I know, and can understand why. Regrettably.

        • Oc

          Agree, Arguello is all wrong for Naz, that much power, such a good in-fighter and always so balanced. Naz wouldn’t have a chance of seeing the final bell in my opinion.

          Regards a waste of talent, I don’t think so actually, he was what he was, certainly with a few tweaks he could have been so much better…but wouldn’t we all be. 🙂

    • mark elding

      Nice matchups. Great, great fighter in Arguello, and an even greater gentleman. Oozed dignity.
      Together with Tommy Hearns and Felix Trinidad, Alexis was my favourite puncher of all time. Beautiful text book technique.
      A true 15 round fighter who, like several other top fighters of his era (Sal Sanchez and Ray Leonard most notably), really benefitted from that traditional distance. He might not be held in quite the same esteem if handicapped by the shorter distance – if my memory serves me correct, he would have ran out of time v Olivares and in both bouts against Escalera.
      I think Arguello may well have lost some of those mythical matches over 12, but found the right punches with the luxury of another 9 minutes. Lomachenko, in particular, could have exploited the Nicaraguan’s leaden feet, but for a full 45 minutes of action? Have to figure Alexis would have set up something big at some point (that right uppercut to the body, straight right combo was brutal and might have worked well in that fight), and it would be interesting to see what would have happened.
      I would only favour the larger framed, much faster DeLaHoya to clearly beat Arguello, with Marquez and maybe Loma (even with his comparatively poor numbers) to be 50/50 over the shorter route.

      • maxx

        That right hand he landed on Mancini was PERFECTLY executed.Kudos

        • mark elding

          I know Kevin Rooney was out of his depth, but that right hand bomb he swallowed from Arguello? Probably the most perfect one ever thrown.

          • Barley mcgrew

            Ouch. Sure was one of them (still Jackson-Graham for me – and Weaver-Tate for the left). Kudos.

          • mark elding

            Jackson-Graham was the SCARIEST right hand I’ve ever seen lol.

            I caught Weaver-Carl Williams for the first time on youtube this morning. Terrific left hook by ‘Hercules’ in that one too.

          • Barley mcgrew

            REALLY pissed me off at the time. Such a really classy, talented fighter Herol – and far superior to Jackson (What a fantastic fight Graham-Golovkin would have been, And one in which Graham – who would have defeated a prime McCallum but for two points deducted – would have been AT LEAST 50/50). Kudos.

          • Barney mcgrew

            So far superior that he ended up unconscious for a frighteningly long time, but looking through your ‘British is Always Best’ goggles, no surprises here.

          • 7 kudos+2 kudos=9 kudos.Kudos!

            Double order of Kudos for you, Barney!
            Kudosss!

          • Barney mcgrew

            Kudosses all around.

          • mark elding

            Although Graham absolutely owned Jackson in that ring, before getting completely careless and adopting an agressive stance that was so clearly out of character for him.

          • Barney mcgrew

            Then got knocked the fuck out.

          • mark elding

            That he did. Several times over.

          • Barley mcgrew

            Weaver, though flawed, was a truly vicious puncher – and tough too.

            Probably my all-time favourite heavyweight fight (one of the really early ones I watched back in late 1980) was Weaver ignoring the apartheid ban to travel to Sun City, South Africa to take out Gerrie Coetzee in the 13th round of a fight where Weaver was badly hurt himself.

            I still recall the intense hype in the pre-fight build up – racist as it so often was back then. Everybody was talking about Gerrie’s ‘bionic right’ – which wrecked Neon Leon in just a round. And it nearly accounted for weaver too in a classic slugfest played out to the backdrop of political controversy. Yet it was weaver’s right hand that finally closed the show against a habitually tiring Coetzee in round 13 – Weaver proving yet again how he was one of those special punchers who could hit explosively with both the left and the right. Kudos.
            .

          • maxx

            I will have to Youtube that one Mark……… and lo and behold I have done so, perfectly executed shot, the way he can leverage power in his punches without telegraphing his intentions is sublime,Joe Louis himself would have been proud of this.Kudos Mark and here you go.
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2NzW0clbIEY

          • Barley mcgrew

            Beautifully delivered punch – sure nothing crude about the way the classy in all ways Arguello placed those power-punches. And a great comparison with Joe Louis, Maxx – both of those legendary punchers being economic and methodical with regards their punch output (unlike, say, Armstrong or Marciano – who would throw everything bar the kitchen sink at you (and hit you everywhere – legal and otherwise) in the hope something gets through and does the job).

            Memories of a better age for our sport. Kudos mate.
            .

          • mark elding

            One of my favourite ever KO’s Maxx. If I could upvote that 1000 times I would.

    • Barley mcgrew

      I wouldn’t really like to call any of those mythical-match-ups – over than a best-at-the-weight Oscar defeating/stopping the smaller Arguello at 140. But what the heck.

      I think Hamed COULD have been one of the greatest boxer-punchers in boxing history at 122/126 – and immensely/durable strong as Hamed was THAT never-was Hamed had the potential to defeat all of the above outside the much larger ODH. But in reality the Hamed America witnessed drops Alexis heavily, takes an early lead – then gets worn down and KO’d down the stretch.

      I would have Arguello taking out Morales late over 15 rounds (Arguello often won late) – although the Mexican has parity over the shorter distance. Far too early to say whether Loma was good enough to outbox Arguello over 15 rounds – but a somewhat more versatile fighter than Arguello he is. The really interesting one for me would be Juan Manuel Marquez v Arguello at each weight both fighters competed at between 126 and 140 – a classic rivalry in which both fighters would win and lose.

      NB: Why does no one ever mention the great Barrera in these mythical match-ups around 126-130 – the better more versatile Mexican over Morales for me ?. Kudos.

    • Barley mcgrew

      Arguello-Marquez would have been a classic rivalry played out between 126-140 over several great contests – with both fine champions winning and losing along the way. The best match-up in your list.

      Far too early to say whether Lomachenko could have outboxed Arguello across the full 15 round distance – but take a decent early lead the more versatile Ukrainian would surely have done. The reason I think Loma MIGHT have won over 15 – and notwithstanding the fact Arguello often came from behind to win very late – is the way our own Jim Watt somehow managed to last the full 15 with a prime Arguello when losing his lightweight title back in 80. Yet we still need to see more of Loma to know for sure.

      The fighter Hamed COULD have been outboxes Arguello and likely stops him too. Yet enough of that (sigh) The Hamed America witnessed drops Arguello heavily, takes an early lead – then gets worn down and KO’d down the stretch.

      Arguello outfights/outlasts and eventually outpunches Morales at 126 and 130 over 15 rounds – yet the Mexican (not quite the fighter the great Olivares was) would have a real chance over the modern 12 round distance.

      The only fighter who defeats Arguello for sure – other than the fighter Hamed COULD have been – would be a ODH who was at his best at 140 and would likely have been too big (and possibly too versatile too).

      NB: Why does nobody ever mention Barrera in these mythical match-ups ? – better and more versatile fighter in comparison to rival Morales he was IMO. (previous post ‘Deleted as spam”). Kudos.
      .

      • Already956

        I like Morales better. Also, I’m makin a Barrera MM list for friday lol

        • Barley mcgrew

          Go for it bro.

          • Already956

            Defo man. The family was divided with DLH, Barrera vs Morales, Vargas fans. Good times lol. I, myself, like Erik over Marco. Fucking love how Erik had the height and reach advantage as well as the boxing skills to win fights in boring fashion. U know? Just outboxing the opponent. But he chose to engage and fight in the inside to give us a show. Love that shit

          • Jody Hanna

            I preferred Morales

          • Barley mcgrew

            Truly great Mexican warrior. Canelo he was not. Lol. Kudos.

          • Already956

            Dont think Nelo will ever be Erik. Shit I dont think there will be another Erik anytime soon. But lets guve the kid a chance. Hes still too Damn young

      • Barney mcgrew

        Deleted as boring.

      • Barney mcgrew

        British is best again

      • mark elding

        Arguello KO 10 Barrerra, courtesy of a straight right.
        Marco Antonio habitually lifted his chin when jabbing. Alexis would ultimately find it, and he could take out even the most durable with one punch from 126 to 135lb (how Pryor shook off some of those bombs even at 140lb I’ll never know).
        I agree Barrerra was better than Morales though. I thought only the third of their bouts was correctly scored, and Barrerra got his tactics all wrong in their second encounter, even if the judges felt it worked.

        • Mauro Hermida

          I liked how Morales just stuck to boxing Barrera in the second. I thought he won the fight. He proved then that he could really box if needed(not that I needed to be reminded of it). I give him credit for putting aside, Im sure, the fact he wanted to tear into his ass and stick to a game plan.

        • Barley mcgrew

          If Arguello could take out Barrera – and I’m not quite so sure – IMO it would likely come later than the 10th. Great puncher though Alexis undoubtedly was he was given plenty of trouble late into fights from fighters easier to hit than Barrera was – Ramirez, Escalera and even the larger yet inferior Mancini.

          The great Ruben Olivares was smaller, far older and far past his prime when losing to Arguello – and rushing in behind that famous left hook he was easier to hit than Barrera.

          Yet this great old champion fought Arguello hard into the 13th – which leaves me thinking the prime Barrera would have been even tougher to stop than Ruben was.

          Over the old championship distance of 15 at 126 or 130 I tend to agree Arguello comes from behind to stop Barrera very late. Just. But over the modern distance of 12 I see this one as a ‘pick em fight.

          Whatever the outcome such a contest defeats anything we get say today.

          That’s for sure. Kudos.

          .

    • Abraham E. Hernández

      Marquez/Arguello/Arguello/Marquez
      De la Hoya
      Too tall and powerful for the talented Ukranian
      Arguello
      Arguello/Arguello

    • Spider Rico

      Alexis beats them all except for the 140 version of JMM and DLH. 140 wasn’t Arguello’s division, he peaked at 135.

  • Don Badowski

    Demetrius Andrade has no one to blame but himself for falling off the fan’s radar. Even boxing’s biggest stars are expected to fight twice a year, and Andrade isn’t there yet. And so does Showtime, HBO and PBC (joke).

    • Left Hook

      Or his ‘promoter’. I think fighters want to fight and get paid but their promoters fail to deliver.

      • Don Badowski

        Sure, and promoters don’t get paid if the fighter doesn’t fight either.

  • Jorge

    Boxing has always been full of crazy and wild characters that’s what makes the sport interesting and fun. Maromero Paez, Vinny Paz, etc. We need more of them and less of the politicians and Justin Bieber fanatics.

  • Droeks Malan

    Love the answer on Pazienza.

  • ceylon mooney

    broner- looks good in mismatches but chokes in competitive matchups. if this matchup is competitive, why wouldnt he do it again?

    haye-still a douche. lets go chump. ducked and fucked over briggs. BRIGGS. come on. his draw buys him a place and a title fight.

    paz-i liked bleed for this. really
    enjoyed it. wish theyd captured his jackassery but of course not. but they good enuf job that those quotations are no surprise whatsoever. im dyin to read more of his statements. DOUG can u post links to ur favorite interviews? a greatest hits list?

    • D. Gambino

      It all depends which Broner shows up. The way Broner has been talking lately would make us all believe that the guy is 100% focused on boxing and winning. I’ve heard that shit before so I’m skeptical. The sad part is that Broner has the skills to be an elite fighter. He could’ve beat Porter had he actually “fought” Porter instead of dancing around him for 11 rounds.

      • Floridastorm

        I truly don’t think it matters which Broner shows up. There is just no comparison with the opponents that Broner has faced and beaten and the one’s that Granados has fought. Granados did defeat Imam. But, Imam had also fought nobody. Even in his two losses, Maidana and Porter, Broner had both in trouble in the later rounds. Broner is no Imam and will beat this guy all over the ring before stopping him early in the fight. I really feel sorry for Granados.

      • ceylon mooney

        yea i agree

  • maxx

    Excellent mailbag as always Doug, great insight into the Pazmanian devil, I first saw him against Roger Mayweather on good old BBC 1’s Grandstand and indeed what the hell was he doing in the ring against a prime RJJ at 168lb BTW he had fast hands as Herol Graham testified too this as did the eyes of fight fans.Kudos

  • Charlie U.

    I think I’ve gone back and forth on the Wlad/Joshua fight every day since it was announced. There are just too many variables and questions with both guys to get a good read on how it’s going to unfold. The latest thing that has me leaning toward Klitschko is him revealing that Emmanuel Steward always told him that his career defining fight would eventually come and that’s he why he took this one. That’s how he’s looking at Joshua and I think he’s more motivated than ever to get the W. I’m picking Klitschko. Of course, that pick will probably change tomorrow. Great fight.

    • maxx

      A fighter with the power of Wladimir can never ever be dismissed completely, I would certainly fancy the version of Wladimir that outboxed David Haye to defeat Joshua possibly by late stoppage yet as recent as the Jennings fight, Wladimir seemed to look slow on the trigger and against Fury it was like he never showed up, I believe he is really up for the fight but unfortunately for Wladimir time is not on his side and he will get beat to the punch, I see a bad ending for him.Kudos Charlie

    • philoe bedoe

      I feel the same, I can’t make my mind up.
      It’s the intriguing thing about it, is Joshua taking this fight to early or is Wladimir over the hill?
      Even though Klitchko as a lot more experience, he’s never faced a former Olympic champion with the size and power of Joshua all through his career.
      The biggest problem for Joshua is he could have serious problems with Klitschko’s jab.
      The way Joshua keeps his front leg so straight and his chin further forward could have problems with Klitchko’s ramrod jab………..

  • Mr Erudite.

    I always thought Pazienza was more show than substance.
    You have to give the man tremendous credit for coming back from nearly dying. To not just fight again but win the IBF 154lb title.
    Paz or Gatti?
    I believe Gatti had far better boxing skills, the discipline he showed in the ward rematch, and the excellent boxing display he put in against Tracey Patterson in 1995 for the IBF 130lb belt, We’re examples of his boxing ability. Paz was all about quickness. I never rated his boxing IQ.

    Canelo vs Chavez. There’s a lot of hate and negativity towards that bout, I see it being a hard fought fun fight.
    Never underestimate PRIDE.

    • Charlie U.

      Whose pride? Chavez? The guy has very little discipline outside of the ring. Hasn’t shown a great deal of pride yet.

      • Mr Erudite.

        Mexican pride.

        • Charlie U.

          Although it should be a fun fight, Morales/Barrera it most certainly is not.

          • Mr Erudite.

            Nobody said it was? or will be.
            These guys will want to put on a show for their countrymen.

          • Charlie U.

            I hope so, but it just seems forced and more of a cash grab than it is about Mexican pride. These guys aren’t natural rivals, there’s been no history between them, and they have created a ridiculous catchweight in order to make it happen.

      • Barney mcgrew

        Gay pride?

    • mark elding

      Completely agree on Paz and Gatti. Both men displayed equally fantastic courage, but there was indeed far greater substance to Arturo’s skills when he chose to fight with the discipline you rightly mention. I just saw an awful lot of wasted motion with Pazienza, all speed and often ineffective, jittery technique. He never produced anything on a par with Gatti’s rematch wins over Patterson and Ward.
      Of course, Mayweather was to Gatti what Jones was to Paz. Both guys were far greater warriors than fighters.

      • Mr Erudite.

        I also thought Vinny had some nerve, In his Criticism of opposition that he beat.
        He was the worst loser you could ever come across.
        Remember the RJJ caffeine excuse.
        Classic pazienza.

        • mark elding

          Agreed. Can’t remember if Paz claimed he had had too much caffeine or too little. Probably because bullshit doesn’t stick in my memory, thankfully.

          • Stephen M

            You mustn’t be able to remember a single word Trump has said…

          • mark elding

            Or even bother to listen in the first place.

            When it comes to world politics, I just hope for the best.

  • Billy ray cyrus

    There’s a vinny Paz movie? How did Ii miss that? What’s next the Mickey Ward story? The boxers writers association dinner sounds like a complete bore along with the debut of Michael Colman. If you’re older than 25 and still say things like ” thanks for keeping it lit, like the youngsters say etc…”, you probably got some life issues that more important than a boxing match that need to be addressed

    • mark elding

      I’m not sure if you’re being sarcastic. Often hard to convey on the web lol.

      The Fighter was a mostly enjoyable movie about the life of Mickey Ward, particularly due to Christian Bale’s typically brilliant performance as nutty Dick Ecklund.

      • Stephen M

        Very good movie.

      • Barley mcgrew

        Not a big fan of boxing movies (never seen Will Smith as Ali, hated ‘Raging Bull” – and only liked the first Rocky up to the point the fight started. ‘Champion’ with Kirk Douglas was one I did enjoy though).

        However, ‘HBO’s ‘High on Crack Street: Lost lives in Lowell” beats any boxing movie hands down – a fascinating documentary in it’s own right yet one made far better due to it focusing on one of my all-time favourite fighters and boxing personalities – the said Mickey Ward and his half-brother Dick Eklund – who dropped decisions to Ray Leonard and Britain’s Dave ‘Boy ‘Green). A remarkable tale of a truly fascinating boxing character. Kudos.

        NB: Ward had mixed Irish/North of England heritage – and he once boasted it was that north of England heritage that made him so tough. Sure ruined the career of that other product of northern-English/Irish genes Shea Neary – no doubt there.

        .

        • Barney mcgrew

          I see you found a way to turn that around to your British is best agenda.

  • J Scorpio

    “They’re pretty much like heavyweights from other parts of the world only they sell more tickets and have better TV deals” …haha, classic Fischer!

  • Juan Manuel Valverde

    I kind of feel that people are overlooking Chavez Jr. for his performance against Fonfara. I’ll call the upset special right now, Chavez Jr will overpower Canelo. The size disparity will be huge once in the ring, Canelo’s punches won’t move Jr. and he’ll continue to come forward. I don’t think Canelo throws enough punches to keep up with Chavez’ pace and will have a rough time cutting the ring. There’s a reason there’s weight classes and this is the perfect example. Chavez Jr will be around 190 come fight time and trust me, I’ve stood next to Canelo and Chavez, and me being 5’9″ I can tell you that Canelo is barely 5’8″ while junior is closer to 6’2″. He’ll be surprised when he sees this man in the ring…. I feel this is another miscalculation by Golden Boy similar to the BHop-Smith and Al Haymon Court battle….

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Genesis Servania
3
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Rey Vargas
4
Rey Vargas
Record: 28-0-0 (22 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!