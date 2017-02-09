Lucas Matthysse to return on Canelo-Chavez Jr. PPV undercard May 6

Heavy-handed Lucas Matthysse, who hasn’t fought since he sustained an eye injury in an upset loss to Viktor Postol, is set to return on the Canelo Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. undercard on May 6 on HBO PPV, Golden Boy president Eric Gomez confirmed to RingTV.com on Thursday.

While he is cleared to fight in his native Argentina, Gomez said Matthysse will have to undergo additional medical testing with the Nevada State Athletic Commission in order to obtain a license. The welterweight bout will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. No opponent has been finalized, but Matthysse (37-4, 34 knockouts) will fight for the first time on the HBO PPV portion of the card since he was stopped by Postol on Oct. 3, 2015 in Carson, California. In that match, Matthysse suffered a fractured left orbital bone that derailed his once thriving career.

Matthysse twice challenged for a world title and was once regarded as perhaps the sport’s most fearsome puncher. He was in training for a match against Mauricio Herrera in the co-feature to Canelo-Amir Khan last May. But those plans were scuttled when Matthysse was still experiencing discomfort in his eye. Now fully healed, the Argentinian slugger will return for the first time in 19 months. Sadam Ali (24-1, 14 KOs), who has won twice since he was stopped by Jessie Vargas last March in a welterweight title fight, is also a possibility for the HBO PPV telecast, Gomez said.