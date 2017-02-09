News

Granados says Broner asked fight to be moved from 142 to 147

Photo courtesy of Mayweather Promotions
09
Feb
by Mitch Abramson

Adrien Broner spoke of his newfound maturity on a conference call on Thursday and expressed little doubt in being able to make weight for a fight that was initially billed at 140 pounds against Adrian Granados on Feb. 18.

Old habits appear to die hard, however. Granados revealed on the call the fight was pegged at the outset at a catch-weight of 142 pounds. Then, at the request of Broner’s team, the weight was pushed to 147 pounds, Granados said. Broner, a former four-division champion who is one of the biggest names in the sport, failed to make 140 pounds in his last fight against Ashley Theophane in April and was stripped of his junior welterweight title.

Now, Broner (32-2, 24 knockouts) is  jumping up a whole division to face Granados, who recorded his biggest win, an eighth-round stoppage of previously undefeated Amir Iman at 140 pounds in November of 2015. Granados (18-4-2, 12 KOs) sorted through the weight confusion on Thursday of a bout that will take place at the Cintas Center on the campus of Xavier University in Broner’s hometown of Cincinnati.

“It is actually at 147,” Granados told RingTV.com on the call. “It was 142 but it’s 147 now and it’s just the way it is.” He was asked if Broner’s side asked for the weight to be increased. “Yes, they did,” Granados said of Broner, a friend and former sparring partner. “And it was kind of a take-it-or-leave-it offer. So I’m obviously not going to pass up on this opportunity and I accepted.” When he was asked if Broner’s team compensated him for the change in weight, a moderator broke in and told RING to contact Broner’s promotional team, About Billions, for further clarification. Ravone Littlejohn, president of About Billions, didn’t immediately return a call for comment.

Granados later added in the call he was told Broner was sick in camp and suggested that may have led to the request to change the weight to 147. “I believe he got sick and that’s what threw off his camp,” Granados said. “I was sick, too, as well. I was still planning on making 142 but it just made it easy on both of us and I still expect a competitive and even fight and it’s going to be a great fight.”

  • Rosalino Sanchez Felix

    Typical Broner, what else is new?

  • RStech

    I think Broner has about two or three fights left in him. He doesn’t appear to have the heart or discipline to dedicate himself to the sport. Don’t look for any marquee names as future opponents. He will slip away into obscurity before long. Good riddance.

  • Larry Connor

    No on real has a gun to his head about taking the fight. If you do not feel comfortable fighting at 147, then don’t do it. There are other fights out there at 140. If you agreed to fight st 147, then quit bitching and fight.

  • bradman

    Broner is the new Zab Judah. Talking about how he’s changed and more mature, and in the end, it’s the same old, same old.

  • Danny Perez

    Just another reason to root for Granados!!

  • Robert Archambault

    I fail to see the big thing about moving up one division for a fight. Chances are probably 100% that any boxer who fights at 140 weighs more than 147 on fight night anyways. In fact, most fighters in all divisions enter the ring weighing at least one division up in weight. For divisions to really make sense, we need rehydration limits on all fighters. At the very least, for all title fights.

  • Adam Jenkins

    Kills me. A week ago on Broner’s snapchat he was going off about how people are saying he can’t make weight anymore, and it’s all a lie. Looks like hanging out at the clubs and bowling allies all the time is catching up

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Genesis Servania
3
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Rey Vargas
4
Rey Vargas
Record: 28-0-0 (22 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!