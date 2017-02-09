Granados says Broner asked fight to be moved from 142 to 147

Photo courtesy of Mayweather Promotions

Adrien Broner spoke of his newfound maturity on a conference call on Thursday and expressed little doubt in being able to make weight for a fight that was initially billed at 140 pounds against Adrian Granados on Feb. 18.

Old habits appear to die hard, however. Granados revealed on the call the fight was pegged at the outset at a catch-weight of 142 pounds. Then, at the request of Broner’s team, the weight was pushed to 147 pounds, Granados said. Broner, a former four-division champion who is one of the biggest names in the sport, failed to make 140 pounds in his last fight against Ashley Theophane in April and was stripped of his junior welterweight title.

Now, Broner (32-2, 24 knockouts) is jumping up a whole division to face Granados, who recorded his biggest win, an eighth-round stoppage of previously undefeated Amir Iman at 140 pounds in November of 2015. Granados (18-4-2, 12 KOs) sorted through the weight confusion on Thursday of a bout that will take place at the Cintas Center on the campus of Xavier University in Broner’s hometown of Cincinnati.

“It is actually at 147,” Granados told RingTV.com on the call. “It was 142 but it’s 147 now and it’s just the way it is.” He was asked if Broner’s side asked for the weight to be increased. “Yes, they did,” Granados said of Broner, a friend and former sparring partner. “And it was kind of a take-it-or-leave-it offer. So I’m obviously not going to pass up on this opportunity and I accepted.” When he was asked if Broner’s team compensated him for the change in weight, a moderator broke in and told RING to contact Broner’s promotional team, About Billions, for further clarification. Ravone Littlejohn, president of About Billions, didn’t immediately return a call for comment.

Granados later added in the call he was told Broner was sick in camp and suggested that may have led to the request to change the weight to 147. “I believe he got sick and that’s what threw off his camp,” Granados said. “I was sick, too, as well. I was still planning on making 142 but it just made it easy on both of us and I still expect a competitive and even fight and it’s going to be a great fight.”