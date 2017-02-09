Kenny Porter calls Berto a ‘reluctant combatant’ in fight discussions

Photo courtesy of Premier Boxing Champions

Showtime boxing chief Stephen Espinoza is looking for a date in the spring for a compelling welterweight clash between Shawn Porter and Andre Berto, believing the fight is close to being finalized and could take place in April of May.

Kenny Porter, Shawn’s father and trainer, thought the same but is now not so sure. Speaking to RingTV.com on Wednesday, Kenny Porter said he and his son were waiting for Berto to come to the negotiating table and described him as a “reluctant combatant” who doesn’t seem too interested in stepping in the ring with his son.

“I don’t think he wants the fight,” Kenny Porter told RING. “He was offered the fight and now we’re just waiting for Berto to sign the contract. We’re just staying in the gym and staying ready. But we are 1000% ready. We’re ready for the fight. We’ve agreed to everything. So, we’re just waiting.”

And while the Porters are waiting, Espinoza is planning. “Looking for a date,” Espinoza told RING of the matchup. “If it hasn’t been finalized, it’s very close and that’s looking like an April or May on Showtime. That’s our hope.”