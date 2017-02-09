New Faces: Qudratillo Abduqaxorov

Photo credit: Cartel International Promotions

QUDRATILLO ABDUQAXOROV

Age: 23

Hometown: Qorgontepa, Uzbekistan

Weight class: Welterweight

Height: 5-foot-8 (177 cm)

Amateur record: 170-10 (80 Knockouts)

Turned pro: 2015

Pro record: 9-0 (6 knockouts)

Trainer: Ilgar Aliev

Manager: Vikram Swapragasam

Promoter: Cartel Promotions

Best night of pro career: Abduqaxorov is most pleased with his unanimous decision win over Manny Pacquiao protégé Adones Cabalquinto last summer.

“He is a very good boxer,” Abdugaxorov told RingTV.com through his trainer Ilgar Aliev. “In the fight against him, I managed to execute my plan perfectly, against a much more experienced opponent ”

Worst night of pro career: The 23-year-old is unbeaten in nine pro outings but is least pleased with his fight against Larry Siwu.

“Because my trainer wasn’t there, his visa wasn’t approved in time,” he said with a chuckle. “Without my trainer in the corner, I could not execute my game plan perfectly, in a fight that I could have won perfectly. If my coach was there, I would have been able to adapt to the situation faster”

Next fight: On Friday, Abdugaxorov will face late sub Idd Pialari (17-2-1, 12 KOs) at Far East Square, Singapore.

Originally, the Uzbekistan-born fighter was scheduled to take on Victor Plotnikov. However, that fight was curtailed when the Russian’s visa was declined by the Singapore government.

“We’re all sad,” he said of the change of opponent, “because we were ready to beat Victor but now we are focused on Idd Pialari. We trained for Victor but now we face Idd.”

Pialari, 23, hails from Tanzania and has won his last seven fights, admittedly against modest competition, in his homeland.

If Abdugaxorov wins, his handlers have already brokered a deal to bring IBF No. 7, WBA No. 6 and WBC No. 3-rated Charles Manyuchi to Singapore on March 25.

Why he’s a prospect: Although, Abdugaxorov didn’t represent Uzbekistan in the major international tournaments, he enjoyed a successful amateur career.

His first amateur fight took place in 2004. He won 170 of his 180 contests since then. He won the National title four times but was unable to break through on the National team because of politics.

Abdugaxorov has sparred with current OPBF welterweight titlist Al Rivera, Sonny Katiandagho and Romeo Jakosalem in the Philippines as well as countrymen Jamshidbek Najmiddinov and recent David Benavidez opponent Sherali Mamajonov.

His trainer Aliev has worked with many fighters in Uzbekistan but he likes Abdugaxorov’s potential and says his fighter’s best punch is his left hook to the liver. He has a good work ethic and is comfortable setting the pace and keeping it for 12 rounds.

Why he’s a suspect: Abdugaxorov has been very active, winning nine fights in 16 months since turning pro. Since then, he’s shown steady improvement. However, he hasn’t as yet developed a pro style. That is something his team appreciates and is looking to help get him further experience training in different environments against a variety of styles.

While he possesses decent power, that is something he perhaps needs to try to develop. His power may improve as he develops more of a pro style and sits down on his punches.

Story lines: Abdugaxorov was born in the boarder town of Qorgontepa, situated about 310 miles south of the capital of Tashkent.

He had a good family background but things were tough for him when he was young.

“No money, no people to support,” he explained. “Sponsors had to pay; government didn’t help. This is maybe why I didn’t go to the Olympics. Everyday I had to work morning to night in the Strawberry and Potato farms, herding cows and sheep.”

His favorite boxers are former undisputed junior welterweight champion Kostya Tszyu and former WBO middleweight titlist Dmitry Pirog.

Away from boxing, Abdugaxorov is focused on boxing but likes to play soccer and supports Barcelona. He received a diploma from Tashkent University in Sports Science.

Fight-by-fight record:

2017

Jan. 7 – Romeo Jakosalem – TKO 5

2016

July 23 – Adones Cabalquinto – UD 12

June 10 – Larry Siwu – UD 8

April 16 – Juan Bedolla Orozco – UD 10

March 5 – Islam Mirahmedov – KO 3

Jan. 16 – Jaba Shalutashvili – KO 3

2015

Dec. 6 – Abbos Makhammatyuldashev – KO 6

Nov. 22 – Shohruh Bekmirzaev – KO 5

Oct. 18 – Timur Smirnov – TKO 3

