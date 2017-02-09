Qudratillo Abduqaxorov to face Idd Pialari on Feb. 10

Photo credit: Cartel International Promotions

Welterweight prospect Qudratillo Abduqaxorov will face Idd Pialari on Feb. 10, manager Vikram Swapragasam confirmed to RingTV, in a 12-round bout to take place at the Far East Square in Singapore.

Abduqaxorov (9-0, 6 knockouts) is a solid prospect who hails from Qorgontepa, Uzbekistan. The 23-year-old is coming off a fifth round stoppage win over Romeo Jakosalem on Jan. 7.

His most impressive win to date was on July 23, when he won a 12-round unanimous decision over Adones Cabalquinto, a fringe contender from the Philippines who had lost only once in 24 fights.

Abduqaxorov was originally scheduled to fight fringe contender Viktor Plotnykov but the Ukrainian fighter reportedly has a visa issue.

Pialari (17-2-1, 12 KOs), who will be fighting for the first time outside of his native Tanzania, has won his last seven bouts.

In another 12-round bout, unbeaten middleweight prospect Azizbek Abdugofurov, who also hails from Uzbekistan, will fight former two-division titleholder Sirimongkol Eaimthuam.

Abdugofurov (4-0, 4 KOs) has decimated his opposition since turning pro last May 17. In his most recent bout on Jan. 7, Abdugofurov stopped Aleksandr Bajawa, who entered the fight with a 41-2-4 record, after the second round.

Eaimthuam (91-2, 57 KOs) has not lost since losing the WBC junior lightweight title to Jesus Chavez in August of 2003, and has built a streak of 48 consecutive victories.



Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at santio89@yahoo.com or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

