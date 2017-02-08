Wilder adamant he wants to face Parker next to unify titles

Photo by: Naoki Fukuda

Deontay Wilder was as clear and precise as the ornate hairdo he sported at a media luncheon on Wednesday in describing what he wants to do after he takes care of Gerald Washington on Feb. 25 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama on Fox.

The WBC heavyweight titleholder wants to unify the division against WBO champion Joseph Parker, and he’s willing to travel to Parker’s backyard of New Zealand for the opportunity. Parker is scheduled to face his mandatory Hughie Fury in April. “I want Joseph Parker,” Wilder said, taking a break from his legal battle with Alexander Povetkin at a jury trial in lower Manhattan over Povetkin testing positive for a banned substance before their scheduled fight. “This is how I want things to go and this is what my team has in mind as well — 2017 is all about unifications,” he went on. “I’m not looking past Gerald Washington. But I look through it. I’m window shopping. After Gerald Washington, we’re going after the winner of Hughie Fury and Joseph Parker, which I’m predicting Joseph Parker to win. So, I’m going after Joseph Parker for the WBO title.”

Wilder (37-0, 36 knockouts) then hopes to face the winner of Anthony Joshua’s IBF title defense against Wladimir Klitschko that’s also for the vacant WBA title on April 29. “Two belts-two belts, unify the division,” Wilder said. “And that’s it. I want belts. Parker is next. His trainer hit me up. They want the fight.”

Promoter Lou DiBella added that Parker is fighting his mandatory in Fury and so will “be available” and Wilder doesn’t have any pending mandatory to take care, he said. Moreover, as a sign of how much he wants the fight, Wilder said he is willing to travel to New Zealand for the bout. “As long as it’s safe for my family, friends and me to go, I’m not scared to go anywhere,” Wilder said. “I want to go to different countries, as far as my legacy is concerned. I want to go all over the world defending my title. I’m not worried about the judges because I have a lot of confidence with my power because I can get any man out at any given time in a fight.”