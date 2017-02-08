Fonfara vs. Dawson added to March 4 card in Brooklyn

An interesting light heavyweight crossroads match between Andrzej Fonfara and former champion Chad Dawson has been added to the March 4 card at Barclays Center in Brooklyn headlined by Danny Garcia’s welterweight unification bout with Keith Thurman, Showtime boxing head Stephen Espinoza confirmed to RingTV.com.

“We’re finalizing the press release and the announcements and everything else,” added promoter Lou DiBella. “Yes, an announcement will be forthcoming shortly.” The Fonfara-Dawson match will take place before the CBS telecast starts with Erickson Lubin taking on Jorge Cota in a WBC 154-pound eliminator in the televised co-feature. However, if the CBS fights end early, Fonfara-Dawson could be added and make the telecast, DiBella said.

The 29-year-old Fonfara (28-4, 16 knocokuts) will try to get back into the win column after he was drilled in the first round by Joe Smith Jr. in June. Dawson (34-4, 19 KOs) has won two straight since he lost a split decision to Tommy Karpency in 2014. The 34-year-old Dawson, a former light heavyweight champion, has lost three of his last six, including a first-round knockout at the hands of Adonis Stevenson in 2013 and a tenth-round stoppage by Andre Ward in 2012.