RingTV.com to broadcast Velasco vs Marin live Feb. 11

07
Feb
by Will Wright

 

RingTV.com is proud to broadcast the WBA Fedebol welterweight title bout between Juan Jose Velasco (14-0, 8 knockouts) and Fernando Marin (13-1-3, 13 Kos) live from Arena Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Velasco will be fighting for the first time outside of his native Argentina. Velasco, who resides in Buenos Aires, is coming off of a TKO victory over Carlo Daniel Aquino last November. Marin, of Calvillo, Aguascalientes, Mexico, is looking to recover from his first loss of his career, a sixth-round stoppage to Mauricio Pintor last October.

The broadcast is set to begin at 9:00 p.m. EST and will also feature the Matias Romero (12-0, 5 Kos) vs. Bernardo Gomez (18-6, 11 KOs) junior lightweight matchup and a six-round lightweight matchup between Jairo Llanes (9-1, 8 KOs) and  Emmanuel Valenzuela (4-5, 2 KOs).

