Ryan Martin vs. Bryant Cruz on March 18

Unbeaten lightweight prospect Ryan Martin will face once-beaten Bryant Cruz on March 18, K2 Promotions officially announced Friday morning. The 10-round bout will be part of the HBO Pay-Per-View broadcast telecast, which will be headlined by the middleweight showdown between IBF/WBA/WBC titleholder Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs.

The fight card will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Martin (17-0, 10 knockouts) has quickly developed into a top prospect in the lightweight division. Known for his improving skill-set and ability to hurt his opponent with either hand, the Chattanooga, Tennessee, resident has scored impressive victories in his last several bouts.

In his most recent bout on Dec. 16, the 23-year-old Martin broke Yardley Suarez down before knocking him out in round four. In his previous bout on Sept. 10, Martin defeated Cesar Villarraga, who represented Colombia in the 2012 Olympic Games, by unanimous decision.

“Fighting at The Garden is a huge opportunity for my team and me, especially being on the undercard of the biggest fight of the year, (and) broadcast by the leader of sports, HBO Sports,” said Martin. “On March 18, fans in attendance and viewers from around the globe will see why I’m amongst boxing’s best prospects.”

Cruz (17-1, 8 KOs) has not fought since April 20 of last year, when he defeated journeyman Moises Delgadillo by unanimous decision over eight rounds. He suffered his only defeat as a pro in his previous fight in December of 2015 against Dardan Zenunaj, remaining on his stool after the seventh round.

“I am hungry and excited to get back in the ring, especially on such a big card,” said the 27-year-old Cruz. “Fighting an undefeated prospect shows that I’m willing to face anyone to get to the top. I am bringing my A-game on March 18 and will get the win.”

K2 Promotions Managing Director Tom Loeffler anticipates a great fight between two lightweight prospects. “We’re thrilled to add this compelling fourth fight to the outstanding March 18 event at Madison Square Garden and telecast live on HBO Pay-Per-View. Ryan Martin and Bryant Cruz are two exciting, young lightweights and it’s a perfect, action-packed fight to kick off the telecast.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at santio89@yahoo.com or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

