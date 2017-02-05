Jackie Nava returns after two-year absence

It is not every day when you see a fighter enter the political arena in his or her homeland. Manny Pacquiao is the most notable fighter to do this;

then again, it is not every day when you see a fighter enter a political arena, only to return to the boxing ring.

Jackie Nava returned from a two-year hiatus to defeat Ana Maria Lozano by unanimous decision Saturday night at the Auditorio Pablo Colin in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico, Mexico.

Nava improves to 33-4-3 (with 14 knockouts), while Lozano falls to 13-6-1 (with 10 KOs).

After successfully defending her WBA and WBC junior featherweight belts against Mayra Gomez in February of 2015, the 36-year-old Nava decided to walk away from the sport. Four months later, Nava was voted by her constituents in the Tijuana area, her hometown, into Congress in Mexico. Nava also gave birth to her second child last year.

While Lozano gave a decent account of herself, Nava showed little ring rust during the 10-round bout. Nava became more aggressive as the bout progressed into the second half of the fight. Scores were 97-93 twice and 99-91 for Nava.

In the co-feature bout, undefeated 19-year-old welterweight Jaime Munguia (20-0, 17 KOs) scored a highlight-reel, one-punch knockout win over Juan Macias Montiel (19-4-1, 19 KOs) at 2:58 of the second round.

About 1,100 miles to the east, at the Arena Oasis in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico, WBC lightweight mandatory challenger Dante Jardon was knocked out in round five by Francisco Rojo.

Jardon, who will most likely lose his No. 1 ranking, falls to 30-6 (23 KOs). Soto moves to 19-2 (12 KOs).

The bout was a clash of Mexico City residents who entered Saturday’s fight each having won six fights in a row.

The bout was fought on even terms until consecutive right hands by the unranked Rojo dropped Jardon against the ropes. Referee Celestino Castro counted Jardon out at 2:07.

Former minimumweight world titleholder Francisco Rodriguez Jr. won a one-sided, five-round technical decision over Hajime Nagai of Japan. All three judges scored the bout 50-43 for Rodriguez, who improves to 22-4-1 (14 KOs). Nagai falls to 14-8-2 (4 KOs).

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at santio89@yahoo.com or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

