Sosa signs contract to face Lomachenko, site still up in air

Photo by: Lawrence Lustig

Jason Sosa has signed his contract to face featherweight titleholder Vasyl Lomachenko on April 8 on HBO, though it remains unclear where the fight will take place, promoter J. Russell Peltz, who handles Sosa, told RingTV.com on Monday.

Sosa inked the deal on Friday, Peltz said. As for where it takes place, Peltz mentioned the new MGM National Harbor in Oxen Hill, Maryland, as well as possible venues in California and Las Vegas. Peltz knows where he would like to see the fight land. As a Philly promoter who works with Sosa of Camden, New Jersey, the MGM National Harbor in Oxen Hill, Maryland makes sense to him.

“I’d rather it be in Maryland because everybody in South Jersey can be in the room,” he said. “Everybody from Philly can go there. So I don’t really know what the holdup is. That’s Top Rank’s call, where the fight goes.” Sosa (20-1-4, 15 knockouts) has won two straight since he drew with Nicholas Walters in December of 2015; he stopped Javier Fortuna last June in the 11th round to pick up a secondary title and captured a decision against Stephen Smith in November. Still, Peltz knows what he’s up against in the preternaturally talented Lomachenko.

“It’s what every real fighter dreams about — a chance to fight the best around at his weight class, and Jason is looking forward to it and so are the rest of us,” Peltz said. “It’s a comfortable position to be in when nobody thinks you have a shot to win one minute of one round. I’d rather be in that position then to be expected to win every minute of every round. It’s just a good opportunity for a real fighter.”