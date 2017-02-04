Hekkie Budler stops Joey Canoy after seventh round in South Africa

Photo by Naoki Fukuda

Hekkie Budler scored his first stoppage in nearly two years as Filipino fighter Joey Canoy remained in his corner after the seventh round of their scheduled 12-round bout Saturday at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, South Africa.

The win was the second straight for Budler (31-2, 10 knockouts) since moving back up to the junior flyweight division after losing the WBA strawweight title in a close fight against Byron Rojas. Canoy (12-3-1, 6 KOs), of Mandaue City, Philippines, lost the second time in a year by stoppage, having been halted by Jesse Espinas in five rounds a year ago.

Each of Budler’s previous five fights had gone the distance, with his last stoppage being an eighth-round knockout of Pigmy Kokietgym in 2014.

Colin Nathan, the trainer/manager for Budler, says his 28-year-old pupil handled Canoy “pretty easily,” adding that The Ring’s No. 9 ranked 108-pound fighter “stayed close and broke him down, took [Canoy’s] range away and broke him down.”

Nathan calls the win “the first step on where he left the mini-flyweight division.” Though there’s no date for his next fight, Nathan says he’s “keen to get him back to [number one]” in a division which includes IBF titleholder Akira Yaegashi, WBC titleholder Ganigan Lopez, WBO titleholder Kosei Tanaka and WBA titleholder Ryoichi Taguchi.

Budler is rated No. 5 by the WBC and No. 4 by the WBA.

The fight was part of a card promoted by South African company Golden Gloves.

Also on the card, cruiserweight Kevin Lerena (17-1, 9 KOs) won his sixth straight fight with a fifth round technical knockout of Vikapita Meroro (28-6, 14 KOs).