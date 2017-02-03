Canelo will take on Chavez Jr. at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez will return to the scene of perhaps his most devastating knockout when he takes on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 6 on HBO PPV, Golden Boy announced on Friday in revealing the venue.

Canelo knocked Amir Khan nearly unconscious with a picture-perfect overhand right in the sixth round of their fight last May in the first boxing card before an announced crowd of 16,540 at T-Mobile Arena. Canelo and Chavez Jr. will fight at a catch-weight of 164.5 pounds in a nontitle 12-round fight on Cinco de Mayo weekend. A press tour will be announced shortly, according to a press release.

“I love fighting in Las Vegas where the most important fights have historically been, and I’m very happy to be back at the T-Mobile Arena for this huge event on Cinco de Mayo weekend,” Canelo said in a prepared statement. “I know that people from all over the world, America, obviously, Mexico and everywhere else will attend to witness a great show.” Added Chavez, “I’m happy to return to Las Vegas where I’ve had many important battles in the ring. Las Vegas is the home of boxing.”

The home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, was also said to be under consideration for the bout. Canelo fought there in September, knocking out Liam Smith in the ninth round to claim a junior middleweight title, which he will be allowed to keep for his bout with Chavez Jr. “When my team and I talked about where to hold what will be the biggest fight of the first half of the year — we kept coming back to Las Vegas,” Golden Boy Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya said in the release. “The biggest fights of the last 30-plus years have taken place in Vegas, and it is a natural home for this enormous event.”