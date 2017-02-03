News

Canelo will be allowed to keep 154-pound title for Chavez bout

03
Feb
by Mitch Abramson

Canelo Alvarez will be allowed to keep his WBO 154-pound title while he jumps up a couple weight classes to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6 at a catch-weight of 164.5 pounds in a nontitle fight, WBO President Francisco Valcarcel told RingTV.com on Friday.

However, Alvarez must make a decision within 10 days of the fight with Chavez if he wants to keep the title or vacate it, Valcarel said. “He wants to go into the ring with the belt and we’re allowing him to do it,” Valcarcel told RING in a phone interview. “Once he fights Chavez then he has 10 days to decide what he wants to do with the title. He will decide what he wants to do after the fight.”

Canelo (48-1-1, 34 knockouts) won the junior middleweight title against Liam Smith on Sept. 17 in Arlington, Texas with an exciting ninth-round knockout. Golden Boy officials have discussed facing middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in the fall and have said they are using the bout with Chavez as a litmus test to see how he feels fighting at a higher weight. Canelo has never fought above 155 pounds, despite winning a middleweight title against Miguel Cotto in November of 2015. Now, with the news that Canelo will keep the 154-pound belt until May, there appears at least a sliver of a chance he could make the surprising move of holding onto it after the bout with Chavez (50-2-1, 32 KOs).

  • Shawn: Allegiant – Veracious

    I’m not sure if 3G is slowing down or Brook made G look bad/slow – hmmm – Canelo May have a shot to beat 3G.

    • Robert Archambault

      GGG looked terrible in that fight. He only busted Brook’s orbital socket. Imagine if he had looked good? I guess Brook would have died in the ring that night! YDKSAB.

      • Charlie U.

        URGAYFORGGG

      • Shawn: Allegiant – Veracious

        Yeah I know I watched the fight 3 times – 3G clearly won and stopped him early – but 3G looking slower than some of his earlier fights.

        It’s difficult to say because 3G sometimes gives different looks.
        With Lem, he used his jab – seen g slug it out, seen him box.
        Jacobs fight will answer my question if it go’s 5 or 6.

  • Chris Stans

    Does he still get to keep his 155.00001 pound title?

  • Robert Archambault

    And he will still have his RING 160 title for life no matter what happens.

    • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

      Hah! I knew you would be here, monsieur. Such is your hatred for this…this…Canelo!

      I say all of this in a French accent. It is fun!

      • Robert Archambault

        No hatred. In fact this has nothing to do with Canelo and everything to do with RING and their method of managing their titles. When you have one that is being held by a fighter who has never defended it without a catchweight, currently holds a title at a lower weight class that he won after vacating a RESPECTED MW title, has on multiple occasions stated that he is not a middleweight but STILL for some unknown reason is permitted to retain this MW title, it denigrates the value of ALL RING titles in every weight class. It makes it appear that the magazine has no respect for the titles they award so how can they expect anyone else to respect them? Considering the number of vacant titles, declaring the Ring title vacant and putting it at stake for the upcoming GGG-Jacobs fight would be the only reasonable decision they could possibly make. Not that I would hold my breath for it to happen.

        .

        And I would feel the exact same way NO MATTER who was holding a RING title in ANY division.

    • Abraham E. Hernández

      The is an obvious bias ($) to everything regarding Canelo. Sad thing, really.

  • The Black Mamba

    He will drop that belt like Mikey Garcia dropped Zlaticanin. I don’t even know how he makes 154 without looking like a dead man; apparently, his stable found a routine to boil Canelo down.

