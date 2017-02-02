Miguel Cotto vs. James Kirkland canceled after Kirkland injured

The Miguel Cotto-James Kirkland fight, scheduled for February 25 in Frisco, Texas, was canceled after Kirkland suffered a broken nose, according to Roc Nation Sports, Cotto’s promoter.

The entire card, which would’ve been televised on HBO Pay-Per-View, was canceled.

Cotto, a four-division titleholder, hasn’t fought since he was outpointed by Canelo Alvarez in November 2015. Kirkland hasn’t been in the ring since he was stopped by Alvarez in May 2015.