Trey Lippe Morrison sustains cut, off ShoBox Feb. 10 card

Photo courtesy of Showtime

An unnamed sparring partner did what his previous opponents couldn’t.

Undefeated heavyweight Trey Lippe Morrison, son of the late Tommy Morrison, sustained a cut over his left eye while sparring on Tuesday at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles and is off a Feb. 10 ShoBox broadcast, it was announced on Wednesday. Lippe Morrison (13-0, 13 knockouts), who is trained by Freddie Roach, was set to face Daniel Martz (15-4-1, 12 KOs) in an eight-round bout in his second ShoBox appearance at Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma, near his hometown of Vinita, Oklahoma where he has fought 11 of his 13 fights.

“I’m very disappointed for Trey because this is the best camp that we’ve had together,” Roach, who was in his sixth camp with Morrison, said in a prepared statement. “Trey should be healed and back in the gym in three or four weeks to come back stronger than ever.”

The ShoBox broadcast has now been downgraded from a quadruple-header to a triple-header with junior welterweight Ivan Baranchyk (13-0, 10 KOs) headlining against Abel Ramos (17-1-2, 12 KOs) in a step-up bout. In the eight-round co-feature, former Dominican Republic Olympian Lenin Castillo (15-0-1, 10 KOs) squares off against former national Golden Gloves champion Joe Williams (10-0, 7 KOs) at light heavyweight. The opener features Jon Fernandez (10-0, 8 KOs) against southpaw Ernesto Garza (7-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-round 130-pound affair.

Lippe Morrison stopped Ty Cobb in the second round back in December at Buffalo Run in his last bout, his third of 2016. “This is a small setback for Trey,” said Lippe Morrison promoter Tony Holden. “You can’t prevent these injuries, they are just part of the sport. I can’t wait to get him back in the gym with Freddie to continue his path toward becoming a world title contender.”