Robert Manzanarez to headline ‘L.A. Fight Club’ on Feb. 17

Lightweight Robert Manzanarez has built a solid record and fan-base throughout Mexico, since making his pro debut in 2010. Now he seeks the same success on this side of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Manzanarez will face former junior lightweight titleholder Gamaliel Diaz on Feb. 17, Golden Boy Promotions President Eric Gomez informed RingTV Tuesday morning.

The eight-round bout will take place at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. The bout will headline an “L.A. Fight Club” card and will be broadcast live on Estrella TV, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT.

Manzanarez (33-1, 27 knockouts), originally from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico and currently residing in Phoenix, made his pro debut at the age of 15.

Manzanarez has won his last 12 bouts since his technical knockout loss to Alejandro Barrera in November of 2012. He knocked out Carlos Joan Jacobo in his most recent bout on March 18.

The Feb. 17 bout will mark the first time Manzanarez will be fighting in the U.S.

The 35-year-old Diaz (40-15-3, 19 KOs) will be a significant step up in opposition for Manzanarez. While he is on the downside of his career, Diaz’s experience against top opposition over the years will be an interesting chess match against the younger and energetic Manzanarez.

After failing to win a world title at 126 pounds, Diaz won the WBC junior lightweight title over Takahiro Ao in October of 2012. He would lose the title in his first defense to Takashi Miura in April of 2013.

In his most recent bout on Nov. 19, Diaz stopped Manuel Valdez in the sixth round, snapping a four-bout losing streak.

Hard-hitting lightweight Genaro Gamez (3-0, 3 KOs), who is trained by Robert Garcia, will face Alejandro Ochoa (7-12-2, 1 KO) in a six-round bout.

Featherweight Tenochtitlan Nava (4-0, 1 KO) squares off against Oscar Quezada (3-7-1, 2 KOs) in a four-round bout.

Three more bouts are scheduled to round out the card.

The entire card could be streamed live on RingTV.com.

