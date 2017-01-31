News

Kell Brook likely to face Errol Spence with purse bid looming

Photo by: Tom Casino/Showtime
31
Jan
by Mitch Abramson

Kell Brook will likely defend his welterweight title against mandatory challenger Errol Spence Jr. with a purse bid looming on Feb. 7, promoter Eddie Hearn told RingTV.com on Tuesday.

“He has a purse bid with Errol Spence next Tuesday,” Hearn told RING in Manhattan. “I want him to move up to 154 pounds because I know he’s a better fighter at 154 pounds. He wants to stay at 147 because he doesn’t want to vacate his belt. So, we’ll probably fight Errol Spence.”

As per IBF rules, Brook (36-1, 25 knockouts) is entitled to a 75/25 split of the winning bid if it does go to auction. Hearn believes Al Haymon, who handles Spence (21-0, 18 KOs), is focused on a purse bid since he never responded to an offer he made. Brook is THE RING-rated No. 1 welterweight while Spence is No. 8 in the rankings. “Hopefully, Mr. Haymon can dig nice and deep, which he’ll have to do to beat us on that one,” Hearn said of the purse bid. “But we’ve made Errol Spence an offer and they didn’t come back to us, so I presume they just want to go to a purse bid.”

Hearn acknowledged that Brook’s options at 154 pounds are slim with most of the top fighters probably not inclined to face Brook right away. “Who do you fight at 154?” Hearn said. “I’d love him to fight Miguel Cotto. Cotto is not going to fight Kell Brook.” Then there’s a potential welterweight clash with Amir Khan, who has stated he wants a tune-up before facing Brook and has also made unrealistic demands, according to the promoter. “He keeps asking us to do things (to fight him),” said Hearn. “’Go ahead and win a world title.’ So Kell went and won a world title. ‘Go ahead and have a big fight.’ So he went up to middleweight and had a big fight with Gennady Golovkin. Now he wants 70/30 on the split. It’s an insult.”

 

 

 

 

  • Rosalino Sanchez Felix

    Can’t wait, I love Spence, but gotta go with Special K barring any difficulties with making weight.

  • Shawn

    Although I haven’t seen much of Spence – this kid looks something special.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Khan is a waste of time for Brook and company. Better have that mandatory against Spence although Spence will be a more dangerous foe.Haymon certainly will dig deep in his pocket to have that fight held in the USA under his PBC.

  • Fist_ti_cuffs

    This is great news for boxing. Kell is smart to stay away from those killers at 154!!

  • Already956

    Spence would do well at 154. But I can see it now.

    *Brook kills himself to make 147.

    *Comes into the fight a al DLH when he fought Pac.

    *Spence takes him out in better fashion than GGG (thanks to brooks weakened state).

    *Spence Heads will scream and shout that Spence is the next coming of Robinson.

    *Social media will see something worse than Floydettes, Pactards, or GGGooflovkins.

    Calling it 1st.

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Genesis Servania
3
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Rey Vargas
4
Rey Vargas
Record: 28-0-0 (22 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!