News

Richardson Hitchins signs with Mayweather Promotions

30
Jan
by Mitch Abramson

It’s not quite the announcement that some may have expected after Floyd Mayweather Jr. lavished praise on Shakur Stevenson in Rio during the Olympic Games but it’s a noteworthy signing nonetheless.

Mayweather Promotions announced the signing of Richardson Hitchins, a highly regarded amateur from Brooklyn, New York who represented his parents’ home country of Haiti in the Games last summer. Hitchins is expected to make his pro debut on the undercard of Keith Thurman’s welterweight unification bout with Danny Garcia on March 4 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“Mayweather Promotions is pleased to announce another addition to our growing stable of exciting fighters,” CEO Leonard Ellerbe said in a prepared statement. “We have proven we are here to stay, and we plan on giving the fans more exciting fights. Hitchins is a star in the making and we are in a position to get him to world champion status.”

Hitchins, 19, qualified for the Olympic Games last summer after receiving a helping hand from former titleholder Andre Berto, whose parents are of Haitian descent and who flew him to Azerbaijan last June for an Olympic qualifier. It was a last-ditch effort to make the Games after Hitchins was eliminated in the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Hitchins reached the semifinals to qualify for Rio but ran into USA’s Gary Antuanne Russell in his opening light welterweight bout and dropped a unanimous decision. Still, he showed the skills — he has fast hands and is a skilled counter-puncher — that have made him a much-discussed and perhaps under-the-radar prospect. “I am a product of my environment, it’s built me to where I am today and it’s no mistake I’m this good,” Hitchins said in a press release. “I’m just happy to work with a team who is in a place to help me achieve my goals as a fighter.”

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Genesis Servania
3
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Rey Vargas
4
Rey Vargas
Record: 28-0-0 (22 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!