Is Terence Crawford vs. Mikey Garcia on the horizon?

All agreed, Mikey Garcia looked pretty badass Saturday night in steamrolling Dejan Zlaticanin on Showtime.

Now, with 20/20 hindsight, we can debate just how stern a test the Montenegrin was.

He didn’t overwhelm with his attack, in strength or diversity of tools, in that tango put together by RingStar Sports.

But yes, no one was left yawning or not giving a hoot for what comes next for the Cali boxer from the fighting Garcia family.

One fighter with undisputedly marvelous tools and unquestioned diversity in his offense raised his hand and volunteered to step to the line against Garcia on Sunday.

THE RING magazine/WBC/WBO junior welterweight champion Terence Crawford would be more than willing to engage in a best vs. best matchup against Mikey, who snagged the WBC 135-pound strap from Zlaticanin.

“We welcome Mikey’s challenge, if he comes up to 140 pounds,” said Crawford’s trainer/co-manager Brian McIntyre. “We will do him like we did him in the amateurs.”

The one time they met pre-pro, I asked Mac, what happened?

“Terence beat the sh*t out of him,” Mac said.

Gulp…

I reached out to see if Mikey or Team Garcia wanted to respond to the Crawford challenge. I will provide a rebuttal, if and when I hear back.

Readers, have some fun theorizing. Who wins, Crawford vs. Garcia, and how?

