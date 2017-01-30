Rey Vargas confident of stopping Gavin McDonnell

Mexican power-puncher Rey Vargas has promised to knock out Gavin McDonnell when the pair clash for the vacant WBC junior featherweight title in Hull, England, on February 25.

Vargas, who is rated No. 4 by THE RING at 122 pounds, is the strong betting favorite despite the fact that he will be travelling abroad. The 26-year-old expects a hostile reception but plans to get the job done inside the distance and render the judges’ scorecards meaningless.

“It is a risk going to England, but I’m not scared,” said Vargas. “I know that I’ll get booed when I go into the ring but I know when I win and step out of the ring they will applaud me. I am going to win this fight, even in his backyard. He has that home advantage but I will win.

“I know the judges could be an issue. In fact, a gym mate of mine, Julio Ceja, fought his brother (THE RING No. 1 rated bantamweight Jamie McDonnell) and won, but they robbed him. The idea is to go for the knockout otherwise they could rob you.

“It shows a bit of cowardice, not on him but on his team because they don’t want him to fight outside his country as they know he’ll lose. But I do trust that the WBC are fair and they will be neutral – the best man will win. I’d be very proud to take the WBC belt home.”

Vargas’ clash with McDonnell is supported by Luke Campbell versus Mexican Jairo Lopez and Tommy Coyle returns to action against Kofi Yates. Heavyweight Dave Allen and unbeaten light heavyweight prospect Dec Spelman will also be in action.

