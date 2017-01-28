Takashi Miura KOs Roman in final round of slugfest

In a brutal slugfest with almost zero defense on display, former titleholder Takashi Miura scored a 12th-round knockout of Miguel Roman on Saturday night in Indio, California.

Fighting from opposing stances, the two fighters felt each other out for a round before bringing out the power punches. The southpaw Miura (31-3-2, 24 knockouts) consistently landed right hooks to the body of Roman (56-12, 43 KOs), who found success on the inside with hooks from both sides. Miura’s well-known left-handed power also crept into his attacks and he seemed to stagger Roman at the end of Round 4.

As the fight escalated to a typical Miura brawl, Roman surged to win the fifth and still had the momentum in the sixth, and the Japanese fighter’s face was showing the damage. In Round 7 an exhausted Miura’s swings had more of a desperate look while Roman’s crude but relentless assault continued.

By Round 10 it had become a grueling test of endurance but Miura’s heavy punches were finding the mark, and with only a few seconds left he landed a monster left to the body that dropped Roman. Halfway through the 11th, Miura beat him down to the canvas again, but Roman was again able to survive. Not so in the 12th, when Roman went down from a left hand — his enormous heart could no longer get him to his feet and he was counted out by referee Thomas Taylor.

A full report from RingTV Editor Doug Fischer will follow.