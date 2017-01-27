Officials expect record 90,000 in London to see Joshua vs. Klitschko

Photo courtesy of Sky Sports.

Officials for Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title defense against Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium on April 29 for the IBF and vacant WBA titles expect attendance levels to reach a record 90,000 after London’s mayor approved an additional 10,000 tickets to go on sale following promoter Eddie Hearn already securing the go-ahead for 80,000, Matchroom Boxing announced.

The new tickets will go on sale on Feb. 1 after 80,000 were already sold, breaking the previous box office record for the rematch between Carl Froch and George Groves in 2014 at Wembley in London, according to previous data released by Matchroom. If the additional tickets are sold, as expected, it will equal the British record of 90,000 when Len Harvey fought Jock McAvoy at White City in London in 1939, according to the release.

“I’m delighted that the capacity for Joshua vs Klitschko has been increased to 90,000, making it the biggest live gate of all time at the new Wembley stadium,” promoter Eddie Hearn said in a prepared statement. “I want to thank Wembley, TfL and Brent Council and particularly the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who has fought (in) our corner to ensure a capacity crowd will get the opportunity to watch this event live in the capital.”

The mayor met with officials from Network Rail, Transport for London and Wembley Stadium to look at ways to increase the crowd dimensions for the fight and decided to commit more over-ground trains and London Underground services to ferry fans to and from the venue, according to the release.

“I can’t wait to see the fight of the year here in London and it’s fantastic that a post-war record crowd will get to watch it at a world-class venue like Wembley,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in the release. “I’m delighted Transport for London and Network Rail have pulled out all the stops to make this happen so we can move 90,000 people around the capital quickly and safely. Like me, they have recognized the importance to the capital of staging this epic showdown of the best two fighters in the heavyweight division and I look forward to our great city staging more great fights in the future.”