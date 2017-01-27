Jack Culcay-Demetrius Andrade set for March 11

Jack Culcay. Photo: Public Address

Junior middleweight contender Jack Culcay will face Demetrius Andrade on March 11 at the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle in Ludwigshafen, Germany.

Culcay lost to the former WBO 154-pound titleholder as an amateur but despite that statistic and Andrade’s undoubted quality, the home fighter insists that he is capable of exacting revenge. On paper, however, Andrade, who is rated No. 6 by THE RING at 154 pounds, promises to be the Ecuador-born German’s toughest test to date.

“Losing to Andrade in the 2007 amateur championships is something that has stayed with me to this day,” said Culcay. “I’m so happy that I will finally get the chance to get my revenge and show I am the better fighter.”

Promoter Kalle Sauerland is predicting an ‘explosive encounter’ and expects their amateur rivalry to add to the occasion.

“We have two of the top names in the division going head-to-head in what promises to be an explosive encounter,” said Sauerland. “Jack is out for revenge. He may has lost out to Andrade (as an amateur), but now the American must travel to Jack’s homeland.”

Editor’s Note: Culcay is defending a WBA version of the junior middleweight title that is unrecognized by THE RING. Erislandy Lara is the WBA junior middleweight titleholder.

