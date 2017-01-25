Purse bid scheduled for Joseph Parker-Hughie Fury on Feb. 1

Hughie Fury could recover one of the heavyweight titles his cousin Tyson vacated back in October because of treatment for depression and drug abuse.

A purse bid has been ordered between WBO titleholder Joseph Parker and mandatory challenger Hughie Fury for Feb. 1 at the WBO’s offices in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the WBO announced on Wednesday. The two sides can make a deal beforehand or will enter into the auction in which the minimum bid is $1,000,000 and the split is 60/40 in favor of the champion. Top Rank/Duco Events handle Parker while Frank Warren promotes Fury. The company with the highest bid will gain control of the promotional rights of the bout and be able to pick the location and date, as well as other details.

New Zealand’s Parker (22-0, 18 knockouts) won the vacant WBO title last month by a majority decision over Andy Ruiz after Tyson Fury gave up his WBO and WBA titles for treatment for an assortment of issues related to his mental health; the 6-6 Hughie Fury (20-0, 10 KOs) of Manchester, England won a technical decision over durable trial-horse Fred Kassi in April of last year and won a decision against journeyman and former top prospect Dominick Guinn last March.