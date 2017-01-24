News

Peterson-Avanesyan announced as co-feature to Broner-Granados

24
Jan
by Mitch Abramson

Lamont Peterson is finally returning to the ring. And it’s not a rumor but an actual announcement.

Peterson, who was frequently mentioned as an opponent for such fighters as Miguel Cotto and Shawn Porter only for those discussions to fall through, will come back against secondary titleholder David Avanesyan on Feb. 18 from the Cintas Center at Xavier University in Cincinnati, it was announced on Tuesday.

Peterson-Avanesyan is the Showtime co-feature to Adrien Broner’s return against Adrian Granados. Also on the Showtime telecast is an intriguing crossroads light heavyweight showdown between former 2012 U.S. Olympian Marcus Browne and title challenger Thomas Williams Jr., according to a press release.

Peterson, a former two-time champion, hasn’t fought since he won a controversial majority decision against Felix Diaz on October of 2015. That followed a tough majority decision loss to Danny Garcia in which he seemed to seize control of the latter part of the bout in April of 2015. But since those two bouts, Peterson has been on the sidelines as rumors swirled he may come back against Cotto on Dec. 3; that never happened. He was also in talks to face Andre Berto and Porter, but those fights didn’t happen either. Now, he will face Russia’s Avanesyan, who won an interim WBA welterweight title against Charlie Navarro and defended it against faded former three-division champion Shane Mosley in May of last year.

“I’m extremely excited about getting back in the ring and fighting on Showtime again,” Peterson said in a prepared statement. “I’ve been working hard in the gym and I’m ready to give my fans the kind of show they deserve. I know this guy is coming in with a lot of confidence from that belt, but I believe I’m the better fighter and I’ll prove it on February 18.”

Browne (18-0, 13 KOs) won a split decision against Radivoje Kalajdzic in a fight many observers felt he lost last April. Stung by the perception he received a gift, the Staten Island-product hopes to prove he deserves to be mentioned among the tops in the division with a win against the hard-hitting Williams, who was knocked out in a wild brawl against WBC titleholder Adonis Stevenson last July. “I’m ready to go to work and fight,” Browne said in the release. “It doesn’t matter if I am the underdog; so be it. Let me be the underdog. I just want to beat this guy up. This is who I wanted to fight. I am fired up about this one and I can’t wait until February 18.”

  • Douglas Cohen

    I think I understand what Al Haymon is doing here. Peterson is another Haymon client, and if he wins this fight, he becomes the mandatory to Keith Thurman. Meanwhile, Thurman and Garcia are having a big unification match in March. And Khan is Garcia’s mandatory, and for the time being his big fight with Kell Brook has once again fallen through. So basically the winner of Thurman-Garcia is probably looking at back-to-back mandatory defenses of the WBA and WBC belts against Lamont Peterson and Amir Khan if everything plays out how Haymon hopes.

    It works really well on paper. With Garcia, he gets both mandatories out of the way (assuming he wins the first one), and his rematches should draw good attention (and clear up the controversy with Peterson). If Thurman is the winner, Khan represents another high-profile scalp for his resume, and Peterson at least carries some name recognition as opposed to David Avanesyan. Peterson would be in line for a title shot regardless, and the rematch he surely wants with Danny should Garcia beat Thurman. Same deal with Khan. And if these guys fight Thurman instead of Garcia, it still represents a big fight and a shot at a belt (or two).

    And if Peterson or Khan pull an upset against Thurman or Garcia, they’re then on track to face each other for both belts in yet ANOTHER possible rematch.

    It’s way of keeping many of his welterweight clients very happy for the foreseeable future. The question is where does Shawn Porter fit into all of this? Errol Spence is on track to fight for the IBF title before he starts mixing it up with other Haymon clients, but what about Porter? Andre Berto perhaps? Porter is coming off an exciting loss, but it’s still a loss. He needs to rebound, and Berto carries some name recognition. And if Berto should pull off an upset against Porter, it would stamp him as a serious player in welterweight for the first time in many years.

