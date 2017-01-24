Peterson-Avanesyan announced as co-feature to Broner-Granados

Lamont Peterson is finally returning to the ring. And it’s not a rumor but an actual announcement.

Peterson, who was frequently mentioned as an opponent for such fighters as Miguel Cotto and Shawn Porter only for those discussions to fall through, will come back against secondary titleholder David Avanesyan on Feb. 18 from the Cintas Center at Xavier University in Cincinnati, it was announced on Tuesday.

Peterson-Avanesyan is the Showtime co-feature to Adrien Broner’s return against Adrian Granados. Also on the Showtime telecast is an intriguing crossroads light heavyweight showdown between former 2012 U.S. Olympian Marcus Browne and title challenger Thomas Williams Jr., according to a press release.

Peterson, a former two-time champion, hasn’t fought since he won a controversial majority decision against Felix Diaz on October of 2015. That followed a tough majority decision loss to Danny Garcia in which he seemed to seize control of the latter part of the bout in April of 2015. But since those two bouts, Peterson has been on the sidelines as rumors swirled he may come back against Cotto on Dec. 3; that never happened. He was also in talks to face Andre Berto and Porter, but those fights didn’t happen either. Now, he will face Russia’s Avanesyan, who won an interim WBA welterweight title against Charlie Navarro and defended it against faded former three-division champion Shane Mosley in May of last year.

“I’m extremely excited about getting back in the ring and fighting on Showtime again,” Peterson said in a prepared statement. “I’ve been working hard in the gym and I’m ready to give my fans the kind of show they deserve. I know this guy is coming in with a lot of confidence from that belt, but I believe I’m the better fighter and I’ll prove it on February 18.”

Browne (18-0, 13 KOs) won a split decision against Radivoje Kalajdzic in a fight many observers felt he lost last April. Stung by the perception he received a gift, the Staten Island-product hopes to prove he deserves to be mentioned among the tops in the division with a win against the hard-hitting Williams, who was knocked out in a wild brawl against WBC titleholder Adonis Stevenson last July. “I’m ready to go to work and fight,” Browne said in the release. “It doesn’t matter if I am the underdog; so be it. Let me be the underdog. I just want to beat this guy up. This is who I wanted to fight. I am fired up about this one and I can’t wait until February 18.”