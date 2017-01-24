News

Showtime to air Linares-Crolla rematch March 25

Photo by: Lawrence Lustig
24
Jan
by Mitch Abramson

Showtime will air the lightweight title rematch between champion Jorge Linares and former titleholder Anthony Crolla on March 25 from Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, the network announced on Tuesday.

Showtime boxing chief Stephen Espinoza has expressed interest in unifying the lightweight division; on Saturday, Dejan Zlaticanin will defend his WBC lightweight strap against former two-division champion Mikey Garcia as the co-feature to Carl Frampton-Leo Santa Cruz at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The move to air Linares-Crolla is another step toward to one day possibly matching the winners against each other on the network.

Linares (41-3, 27 knockouts) dethroned Crolla (31-5-3, 13 KOs) in a fast-paced unanimous decision win on Sept. 24 from Manchester Arena. Linares is a three-division champion and has won 10 straight since he was shockingly knocked out in the second round in 2012 by Sergio Thompson. Manchester’s Crolla captured the WBC lightweight belt with a fifth-round knockout of Darleys perez in November of 2015 and defended it once before losing to Linares.

 

 

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Genesis Servania
3
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Rey Vargas
4
Rey Vargas
Record: 28-0-0 (22 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

