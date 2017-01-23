Anabel Ortiz stays busy with non-title victory over Brenda Ramos

WBA minimumweight titleholder Anabel Ortiz does not show any signs of slowing down.

Ortiz was victorious again Saturday night, defeating Brenda Ramos over 10 rounds in a non-title bout at the Deportivo Benito Juarez in Mexico City, D.F., Mexico.

Ortiz, who has now won her last 14 bouts, improves to 24-3, with four knockouts. Ramos falls to 9-5, 4 KOs.

The bout between Ortiz and Ramos was fought at a contract weight of 108 pounds.

The 30-year-old Ortiz, who resides in the Mexico City area, was effective in walking Ramos down, scoring repeatedly with right hands to the head. The amount of punches Ramos received to the head produced a stream of blod from her nose as the bout progressed.

Ramos did find some success when she initiated exchanges in the middle rounds, but Ortiz was able to weather the onslaught, increasing her punch output and aggression to swing momentum back her way.

Scores were 99-91, 99-91, and 97-93 for Ortiz.

In the co-feature, hard-hitting junior featherweight Emanuel Navarrete stopped Dennis Contreras in the sixth round.

Navarrete improves to 18-1, 15 KOs Contreras drops to 20-7, 19 KOs.

Navarrete was on the attack from the opening bell, forcing Contreras to fight off his back foot. Contreras stunned Navarrete in round two with a right hand to the head, but was unable to drop him to the canvas.

As much as Contreras attempted to match power punches with Navarrete, he was not able to have the same success as he had in the second round.

The end came in round six as Navarrete stunned Contreras against the ropes with a barrage of punches. Contreras was fighting back as Navarrete threw at will, but referee Gelasio Perez stepped in and stopped the bout at 57 seconds, which prompted cries of protest from Contreras and his corner.

Both bouts were broadcast live on beIN Sports en Espanol in the United States and Azteca in Mexico.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing