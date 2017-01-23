Zab Judah returns with blowout of Jorge Munguia

The blazing hand-speed may not be what it once was and he is far removed from the fighter who was once an undisputed champion at 147 pounds, but Zab Judah believes he still has a lot of fight left in him,

The 39-year-old veteran returned to the ring for the first time in over three years Saturday night, stopping overmatched Jorge Munguia in the second round at the Sun National Bank Center in Trenton, New Jersey.

Judah goes to 43-9 (two no contests), with 30 knockouts. Munguia falls to 12-8, 4 KOs.

Judah, who weighed 142 pounds at Friday’s weigh-in, was on the attack in the opening round, unleashing numerous barrage of punches to Munguia’s head. Munguia was momentarily staggered by Judah, but was saved by the bell to end the round.

Sensing he could hurt Munguia again, Judah pressed the action to start the second round, walking Munguia down. A barrage of punches eventually dropped Munguia to the canvas, prompting an immediate stoppage at 1:27.

Munguia, who hails from Tegucigalpa, Honduras, has lost his last five bouts.

Judah had not fought since December of 2013, when he lost a 12-round unanimous decision to Paulie Malignaggi. Judah had planned on making a return to the ring in November of 2015, but had a physical altercation with journeyman Hevinson Herrera at the weigh-in. Herrera was injured during the altercation and a suitable replacement was not located to face Judah.

Judah was scheduled to fight on Feb. 19 in Sloan, Iowa, but had a well-documented falling out with promoter Greg Cohen, eventually withdrawing from the card. Judah was to fight less than a month later in Las Vegas, but was suspended, along with promoter Roy Englebrecht, for allegedly providing false licensing documents to the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Super middleweight Derrick Webster won a 10 round unanimous decision over Thomas Awimbono.

Scores were 98-92, 98-92, and 100-90 for Webster.

Webster, who has won his last three bouts, improves to 22-1, 11 KOs. Awimbono, who is from Accra, Ghana, drops to 25-6-1, 21 KOs.

