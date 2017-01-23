Golden Boy announces signing of Yuriorkis Gamboa

Golden Boy announced the signing of former three-division champion Yuriorkis Gamboa on Monday, immediately putting him back to work after long stretches of inactivity in recent years against trial-horse Rene Alvarado on March 11 on HBO as the co-feature to David Lemieux’s middleweight brawl with Curtis Stevens.

The signing gives Golden Boy a necessary chip after it announced a multi-year deal to broadcast cards on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes last Thursday. While Golden Boy has a large reserve of up-and-coming prospects, they’re not exactly household names. The inking of Gamboa provides Golden Boy with another blue-chip talent, alongside Canelo Alvarez and even Francisco Vargas and Jorge Linares to hang their hat on. Moreover, the new television deal offers Golden Boy a platform for its fighters to stay busy, something that has been missing in Gamboa’s career of late.

“I am looking forward to winning yet another world title, and I know Golden Boy Promotions is the perfect place to help guide me,” Gamboa said in a prepared statement Monday. “Though I have recently had some long stretches of inactivity, that stops today, and I will take on anyone, anytime, to achieve my goal of recapturing a championship belt.”

Gamboa’s talent was never in doubt. He captured Gold for his native Cuba in the 2004 Olympics and has beaten former world champions such as Orlando Salido and Daniel Ponce De Leon, losing only to Terence Crawford in 2014. However, promotional issues and decisions to turn down fights hampered his career more than any lone loss or even a chin that will never be confused for granite.

He took all of 2016 off and fought just once in 2015, 2013 and 2012. At the age of 35, Gamboa (25-1, 17 knockouts) is waging a battle against Father Time as well as any opponent in the ring. His next challenge in a 130-pound bout, Alvarado (24-7, 16 KOs), has lost five of his last nine fights, winning a split decision against Jayson Veez in July to get this opportunity.

“When he is on his game, there are few better than Gamboa in the 126, 130, or 135 weight classes,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Golden Boy Promotions CEO and Chairman. “We are going to get him in the ring in a quality match as soon as possible, and then work with him to start his path back to championship glory.”