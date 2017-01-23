Terry Flanagan to headline huge show in Manchester on April 8

Unbeaten British southpaw Terry Flanagan will defend his WBO lightweight title against Petr Petrov on April 8 in Manchester, England.

Flanagan, who is rated No. 2 by THE RING at 135 pounds, will be making the fourth defense of his title and is coming off a convincing eighth-round stoppage of Puerto Rican technician Orlando Cruz.

Petrov, who is rated No. 9, will be taking part in his second world title bout, having lost via fourth-round knockout to Marcos Maidana in September 2011. The Russian veteran also dropped a competitive decision to current WBC lightweight titleholder Dejan Zlaticanin in April 2013 but he was won six fights since and scored four stoppages.

Also on the card, Liam Smith and Liam Williams will clash for the vacant WBO junior middleweight title. Smith, who is rated No. 8 by THE RING at 154 pounds, lost this very belt to Canelo Alvarez when he was stopped in nine rounds last September in Arlington, Texas. The Liverpool man now has the opportunity to regain that title immediately by defeating his British counterpart.

The show will also feature the professional debut of double Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams, who has officially signed with promoter Frank Warren. Adams, who will campaign at flyweight, has also been penciled in to provide chief support to British featherweight contender Josh Warrington, who meets Marco McCullough on May 13 in Leeds.

The show on April 8 will be the first joint venture between BoxNation and BT Sports, which are subscription-based television channels in the U.K.

Information provided courtesy of a press release issued by Frank Warren PR.

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

