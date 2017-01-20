Ronald Ellis’ time is now

Photo courtesy of Sheer Sports Management

Super middleweight prospect Ronald Ellis has backed up everything that has come out of his mouth since turning pro in February of 2011. Ellis has the gift of gab but he is more than just a loudmouth. In the ring, Ellis has demonstrated his ability to box or to end matters quickly.

According to the Lynn, Massachusetts resident, one or the other will happen tonight against Christopher Brooker.

The eight-round bout will take place at the Bally’s Event Center in Atlantic City, N.J. The bout will be part of a four-bout “ShoBox” broadcast that will air on Showtime, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT.

Ellis (13-0-1, with 10 knockouts) defeated Oscar Riojas in a stay-busy bout on Dec. 10 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. It was his first fight since Feb. 19, when he fought to an eight-round majority draw against Jerry Odom. During the fight, Ellis broke his right hand.

“I hurt my hand in the third round,” Ellis told RingTV earlier this week. “People thought I was playing around but I couldn’t use my right after I hurt it. My hand was huge after I took my glove due to the swelling.”

Ellis will face a rugged fighter in Brooker (11-2, 5 KOs), a fighter who has pulled off victories over Elvin Ayala and unbeaten fighters Leo Hall and John Magda.

Brooker’s eight-bout winning streak was snapped by Ronald Gavril in his most recent bout on Oct. 8, losing by technical knockout in the 10th round.

Ellis believes he will be too much for his foe to handle.

“He’s a rugged, tough guy. That’s all he is. He’s going to try to do his thing but I’m going to take him to the deep end. We can go all eight rounds but I’m going to take him to the deep end and see if he could swim. I’m looking to take him out but I can box for eight rounds.”

Ellis is 27 years of age, often considered the prime years of a pro boxing career.

There is no sense of desperation but Ellis believes the time is now to make a move, especially as a super middleweight.

“The 168-pound division is wide open,” said Ellis, who has had stints working with Robert Garcia and Freddie Roach. “I want to start facing opposition that will test me but I’m open to fighting anyone.”

“Too many fighter nowadays want to protect their ‘0’ and are scared to lose. I’m not scared. I want to fight the best.”

Ellis wants to continue to entertain, whether on social media or in the ring. His upbeat persona continues to attract boxing fans from different backgrounds.

His growing fan base humbles him, considering he was fighting on club shows not too long ago.

“It means a lot to me. You want to leave an impression on fight fans. They pay top dollar to watch you fight. My talent says a lot and I want to continue putting on solid performances.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

Struggling to locate a copy of RING magazine? Try here or…

SUBSCRIBE

You can subscribe to the print and digital editions of RING magazine by clicking the banner or here. You can also order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page. On the cover this month: the recently retired all-time great Bernard Hopkins.