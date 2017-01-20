Ghana’s new era of boxing begins on March 11

(Left to right) WBC Vice President and International Secretary Mauro Betti, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, WBC Vice President Houcine Houichi and Streetwise Promotions Managing Director Michael Amoo-Bediako

Yesterday, it was officially announced that big time boxing would return to Ghana on March 11. In conjunction with the country’s 60th year of independence. Headlining the event will be lightweight contender Richard Commey (24-2, 22 knockouts), who looks to get back to his winning ways when he fights for a WBC regional title.

Supporting Commey, rising welterweight Fredrick Lawson (24-1, 20 KOs) and up-and-coming bantamweight Duke Micah (19-0, 17 KOs) will also fight for WBC regional straps.

The event, promoted by Streetwise Promotions, in association with Errol Hawk Sports Management, will take place at a brand new arena, specifically built for boxing, in Accra, Ghana.

Commey dropped back-to-back split decisions last September in a vacant IBF 135-pound title attempt against Robert Easter Jr. in the U.S and last December, when he traveled to Russia where he lost to Denis Shafikov in an IBF title eliminator.

This move allows Commey, as well as Lawson and Duke, to have the opportunity to ply their trades at home in front of their own fans.

Streetwise Promotions Managing Director Michael Amoo-Bediako is very happy to create such opportunities for his boxers.

“When I attended the recent WBC Convention in Miami, I spoke to the WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman and Vice Presidents Mauro Betti and Houcine Houichi about Africa’s predicaments,” Amoo-Bediako said in a press release. “They agreed with me and echoed my sentiments.

“They have agreed to support the idea of making Ghana an international destination for boxing and have been instrumental in providing their international titles to grace this show in March.”

Sulaiman was only to happy to support the move, declaring, “The new era of boxing in Africa is here. The WBC stands tall and proud to support the efforts of Streetwise Promotions and Errol Hawk Management and celebrate this unbelievable boxing card, in which three WBC International belts will be contested.

“Africa has always been a top priority to the WBC and my dear father Jose Sulaiman and Ghana (have been inspired by the) great heroes from the past like Nana Konadu, Ike Quartey and the greatest, ‘The Professor’ – our hero Azumah Nelson.”

The opponents for all three fighters, plus all support bouts, will be announced shortly.

