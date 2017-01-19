Saul Rodriguez to face Ryan Kielczweski on Feb. 24

Saul Rodriguez (left) and Floyd Mayweather Jr. Photo courtesy of Saul Rodriguez (via Twitter).

Junior lightweight Saul Rodriguez will return to the ring on Feb. 24, Mayweather Promotions announced Wednesday afternoon. Rodriguez will square off against Ryan Kielczweski in a bout at the Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, California. The 10-round bout will headline a “ShoBox” tripleheader on Showtime, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT.

Rodriguez (20-0-1, 15 knockouts) has not fought since May 14, when he knocked out Daulis Prescott in round seven. The bout ended up being the final match Rodriguez fought under the Top Rank Promotions banner. The fighter known as “Neno,” who resides in nearby Riverside, recently signed a promotional contract with Mayweather Promotions on Dec. 15.

Rodriguez was trained by Robert Garcia but both amicably split in August.

Kielczweski (26-2, 8 KOs), who hails from the Boston suburb of Quincy, is coming off a first round knockout win over Francisco Medel on Dec. 10. In his previous fight on Aug. 12, Kielczweski lost a 10-round unanimous decision to unbeaten Miguel Flores.

In a 10-round battle of once-beaten junior middleweights, Chris Pearson (14-1, 10 KOs) will face Justin DeLoach (16-1, 8 KOs), who has won his last six bouts.

Cruiserweight Andrew Tabiti (13-0, 11 KOs) will square off against fellow unbeaten Quantis Graves (11-0-2, 4 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

