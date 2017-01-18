Badou Jack vacates WBC super middleweight title

Badou Jack didn’t waste any time following up on his promise to move to light heavyweight after his draw with James DeGale on Saturday in a 168-pound unification match.

Jack notified the WBC that he intends to vacate his super middleweight title and is rising up in weight to 175 pounds, the WBC announced on Wednesday. Jack spoke of one day challenging WBC light heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson following his fight with DeGale at Barclays Center. Callum Smith was the mandatory to Jack and he will presumably face No. 2-rated Anthony Dirrell for the vacant super middleweight title.

“The WBC has received official notification from WBC super middleweight champion, Badou Jack, who has decided to move up in weight and compete in the light heavyweight division,” the WBC said in a statement. “Consequently, the super middleweight championship of the world has been declared vacant. The WBC wishes Badou Jack continuous success and the best of luck in his boxing career hoping that one day he will compete for the light heavyweight championship of the world.”