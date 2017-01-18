Angel Garcia goes ballistic, rushes Thurman at presser

Angel Garcia picked fights with more than just his son’s opponent on Wednesday, even going after a female publicist.

In a performance that got physical and veered into the racially insensitive, Garcia, the father and trainer of WBC welterweight champion Danny Garcia, unleashed a barrage of profanity and had to be subdued and blocked from going after Keith Thurman at the kick-off press conference for his son’s welterweight unification match with Thurman on March 4 at Barclays Center on CBS.

Bedlam broke out as a couple members of Danny’s camp also appeared to rush the stage as Angel had to be restrained by promoter Lou DiBella and security. The press conference turned contentious when Thurman and Angel started trading barbs on the dais and Angel’s attacks got personal, causing Angel to suddenly lurch toward Thurman.

At one point, before the dust-up occurred, officials turned off Angel’s mike, who continued his tirade. “He’s going to f- you up,” Angel said, while using the ‘N’ word a number of times in a disparaging tone toward Thurman. “I’m going to put his son to sleep,” Thurman responded. “We’ll see how he talks when his son is lying on the blue mat.”

Known for his outbursts, Angel even took aim at publicist Kelly Swanson, who tried her best to hush him as he ranted on even after he was guided back to his seat following the brief melee in which no punches were thrown and there was just minor shoving. “Don’t tell me to be quiet. I’m a grown man,” Angel said as Danny (33-0, 19 knockouts) sat quietly next to him. “I’ll jack you up,” he said to Swanson, who is usually the one doing the shushing.

After order had been restored, Thurman (27-0, 22 KOs), who showed up to the press conference with no entourage, triumphantly stood behind the mic on stage. “All you hype men,” he said of those who had rushed the stage from Garcia’s Philly-based team. “That’s why I show up in the city by my goddamn self.”