Lomachenko-Corrales likely to land on April 8

Vasyl Lomachenko’s junior lightweight title unification bout with Jezreel Corrales will likely land on April 8 on HBO, Top Rank president Todd duBoef told RingTV.com on Wednesday.

“We’re looking for Lomachenko in April, most likely the eighth,” duBoef told Ring before a press conference in Manhattan for newly signed Irish Olympian Michael Conlan, who will make his pro debut on March 17 at Madison Square Garden. duBoef said a site hasn’t been finalized for Lomachenko-Corrales in April. “Not yet,” he said. But duBoef was clearer on Lomachenko’s desire to unify the division and accrue as many belts as he can.

“Largely what we’re seeing from the Eastern European fighters, the guys with the high pedigrees in the amateurs, they’re title collectors,” he said of Lomachenko, a two-time Olympic champion. “They want the belts because what else is there for them? He had 360 amateur fights and won everything. He has this invincibility. People don’t want to fight him. There’s a fear factor because he has a very difficult style.”

Lomachenko (7-1, 5 knockouts) won a 130-pound title against Roman Martinez, knocking him out in the fifth round last June. He followed that up with a dominating performance against former titleholder Nicholas Walters, forcing him to quit after the seventh round. The Panamanian southpaw Corrales 21-1, 8 KOs) won a split decision against Takashi Uchiyama this past December in Japan following his shocking second-round knockout of Uchiyama last April for the WBC title.