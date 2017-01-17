News

Mayweather doesn’t want to rush Davis, so no Lomachenko yet

17
Jan
by Mitch Abramson

Gervonta Davis showed he can swim in deep waters with his star-making performance against Jose Pedraza on Saturday.

Davis stopped the IBF junior lightweight titleholder in the seventh round at Barclays Center, displaying a veteran’s savvy that belies his 22 years of age. But if anyone thinks Davis (17-0, 16 knockouts) is about to swim with the sharks in his next few fights, his promoter Floyd Mayweather Jr. let it be known he has other ideas.

There will be no 130-pound unification fights on the near horizon for Davis, Mayweather said, so forget about a dream matchup with junior lightweight champion and boxing whiz Vasyl Lomachenko. “We’re not rushing,” Mayweather said after his win. “We’re not rushing. We’re not thinking about Lomachenko. Lomachenko’s with Top Rank. Let him stay over there with Top Rank. That’s where he’s at. My guy’s gonna do his job and I’m gonna make sure I do my job to the best of my ability, to get what he want.”

Instead of testing his skills against the best, Mayweather explained what the immediate priority is for the young Davis. “There’s no rush,” the ex-fighter said. “You young. We wanna build that bank account, be smart, make the right moves.” He added, “We’re not looking to unify the belts right now. We’re gonna be smart. We gonna move and let him make money, and let his money build. And when the time is right, we’re gonna take the fights we need.”

