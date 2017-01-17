Erickson Lubin-Jorge Cota eyed as March 4 co-feature in NY

Blue-chip prospect Erickson Lubin’s step-up bout with Jorge Cota on March 4 is targeted as the televised co-feature to Keith Thurman’s welterweight unification match with Danny Garcia at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, a high-ranking source told RingTV.com on Tuesday.

It appears “highly likely” the card will end up on CBS rather than Showtime, though no announcement has been made and the situation remains fluid, the source said. Orlando’s Lubin (17-0, 11 knockouts) is considered one of the most respected jewels of Al Haymon’s bursting stable of fighters, a 21-year-old who fought four times last year and is speeding toward a title shot. At its annual convention in Hollywood, Florida last month, the WBC ordered the winner of Lubin-Cota to face whomever prevails between Vanes Martirosyan and the highest available contender for the right to eventually challenge 154-pound titleholder Jermell Charlo.

In Mexico’s hard-punching Cota, Lubin is facing by far the stiffest test of his young career. Cota (25-1, 22 knockouts) has won nine straight since getting stopped in the seventh round by former titleholder Marco Antonio Rubio in 2012. Cota was scheduled to fight another top junior middleweight prospect in Jarrett Hurd on Nov. 12 but had to withdraw after undergoing an emergency appendectomy. The bout was supposed to take place on the televised undercard of Danny Garcia’s tune-up against Samuel Vargas on Spike. Hurd faced former title challenger Jo Jo Dan instead and stopped him in six rounds. Cota hasn’t fought since Aug. 2 when he won a 10-round unanimous decision against previously 17-1 Yudel Johnson.