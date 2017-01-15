Carlos Ocampo decisions Daniel Echeverria

Undefeated welterweight contender Carlos Ocampo won a one-sided 10 round decision over Daniel Echeverria Saturday night at the Gimnasio Municipal Gustavo Diaz Ordaz in Tecate, Baja California, Mexico.

With the win, Ocampo improves to 21-0 (12 knockouts). Echeverria falls to 19-4 (17 KOs).

Ocampo dominated the action against the southpaw Echeverria, who has lost four of his last five bouts. Echeverria’s previous fight was a four-round split decision loss to Josue Castaneda Perez, who came into the fight with a 6-9-2 record.

Ocampo was effective in walking Echeverria down but failed to follow up whenever he landed anything flush to his head.

The only knockdown of the fight occurred in round nine. Ocampo landed a left hook to the body, dropping Echeverria to the canvas but a replay showed Ocampo landed the punch to Echevarria’s back but it was missed by referee Christian Curiel.

All three judges unanimously scored the bout 100-89, in favor of Ocampo, who is ranked No. 8 by the IBF.

In the co-feature bout, lightweight Carlos Diaz Ramirez won a 10-round majority decision over Gabriel Francisco Pina.

Ramirez goes to 22-0 (10 KOs), while Pina falls to 14-13-5, (6 KOs).

Ramirez was the more effective fighter during the first three rounds of the fight. Midway through the fourth round, Pina hurt Ramirez with a right hand to the head. Ramirez was able to weather through the round, but was stunned again in round five.

Both fighters had their moments during the second half of the fight, but Ramirez connected more during the exchanges with the shorter Pina.

One judge scored the bout 95-95, while the other two judges scored the bout 97-93 for Ramirez.

In other bouts of the Zanfer Promotions card:

– Flyweight Maximino Flores (22-3, 15 KOs) won an eight-round unanimous decision over Ulises Lara (17-15-2, 10 KOs). Scores were 79-70, 77-71 and 77-72.

– Former junior flyweight world title challenger Gilberto Parra Medina (23-3, 20 KOs) knocked out Joan Flores (9-6-2, 4 KOs) at 1:01 of the first round.

– Junior featherweight Eduardo Baez (9-0-1, 2 KOs) won a six-round unanimous decision over Angel Montes (3-19-1, 1 KO). All three judges scored the bout 59-54 in favor of Baez.

– Junior lightweight Rigoberto Hermosillo (8-0-1, 5 KOs) won a one-sided six-round decision over Elias Pacheco (0-5). All three judges scored the bout 60-53 in favor of Hermosillo.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000.

