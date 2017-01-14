James DeGale-Badou Jack battle to majority draw

James DeGale and Badou Jack, THE RING’s Nos. 1 and 2-rated super middleweights, fought to a hotly contested majority draw on Saturday in Brooklyn, New York.

DeGale (23-1, 13 knockouts), who scored a knockdown in Round 1 but was dropped in the final round, was awarded the fight by a 114-112 score that was overruled by two 113-113 tallies. DeGale, a flashy 30-year-old southpaw from London, retained his IBF title. Jack (20-1-3, 12 KOs), a 33-year-old Las Vegas-based Swede, retained his WBC belt. Both super middleweights thought they won the fight.

DeGale, who lost a tooth during the Showtime-televised unification bout and sported a lot of facial bruises after the fight, was convinced that his eye catching pot shots and stick-and-move ring generalship gave him the edge.

Jack, who is promoted by Floyd Mayweather Jr., had no doubt that he deserved the victory based on his constant pressure, compact and accurate combination punching, and dedicated body attack.

Fans following the fight on social media were split in their opinions on who deserved the decision. Most agreed that it was a good, close fight. It seems a rematch, which DeGale encouraged, is a natural conclusion but Jack is strongly considering a move to the light heavyweight division.

A full ringside report will be posted shortly.