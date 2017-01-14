News

James DeGale-Badou Jack battle to majority draw

14
Jan
by Doug Fischer

James DeGale and Badou Jack, THE RING’s Nos. 1 and 2-rated super middleweights, fought to a hotly contested majority draw on Saturday in Brooklyn, New York.

DeGale (23-1, 13 knockouts), who scored a knockdown in Round 1 but was dropped in the final round, was awarded the fight by a 114-112 score that was overruled by two 113-113 tallies. DeGale, a flashy 30-year-old southpaw from London, retained his IBF title. Jack (20-1-3, 12 KOs), a 33-year-old Las Vegas-based Swede, retained his WBC belt. Both super middleweights thought they won the fight.

DeGale, who lost a tooth during the Showtime-televised unification bout and sported a lot of facial bruises after the fight, was convinced that his eye catching pot shots and stick-and-move ring generalship gave him the edge.

Jack, who is promoted by Floyd Mayweather Jr., had no doubt that he deserved the victory based on his constant pressure, compact and accurate combination punching, and dedicated body attack.

Fans following the fight on social media were split in their opinions on who deserved the decision. Most agreed that it was a good, close fight. It seems a rematch, which DeGale encouraged, is a natural conclusion but Jack is strongly considering a move to the light heavyweight division.

A full ringside report will be posted shortly.

  • BN

    Respect to both DeGale and Jack for a great fight. I really hope Mayweather comes to his senses and a rematch gets made.

  • Turner Wednesday

    Great fight to kick off 2017. I thought the score to be fair, but you could make the argument for Jack possibly just about nicking it. However, Degale had his spots also.

    Let’s do it again in the UK! Come on Fast Eddie.

  • Dee Money

    Both fighters stock went up in my book, was not expecting it to be fought the way it was

  • Charlie U.

    That was a great fight between two very good, quality champions. Nobody likes draws but this one seemed fitting. Terrific body shots by Jack. I felt them on my couch. And Degale showed so much heart, especially in the last round.

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Genesis Servania
3
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Rey Vargas
4
Rey Vargas
Record: 28-0-0 (22 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!