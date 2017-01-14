News

Gervonta Davis stops Jose Pedraza in seven, wins IBF 130-lb. title

by Doug Fischer

Gervonta Davis lifted the IBF 130-pound title from Jose Pedraza in impressive fashion, halting the previously unbeaten beltholder in seven rounds, on the James DeGale-Badou Jack undercard on Saturday in Brooklyn, New York.

Davis (17-0, 16 knockouts), a 22-year-old southpaw from Baltimore, was able to land his accurate power shots seemingly at will, in part due to his composure and underrated skills, but also due to the questionable tactics of Pedraza (23-1, 13 KOs), who took the fight directly to the explosive young puncher and absorbed a lot of punishment during the first four rounds.

The 27-year-old Puerto Rican sometimes stood in front of Davis behind a high guard and did not bother to punch back.

Pedraza had a good Round 5 when he mixed some head movement and a lot of return fire in with his hard pressure. But Davis, one of the standout talents of Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s promotional company, regained control of the fight in Round 6 by hurting Pedraza with a body punch, and then ended matters in the next round with a series of crosses and hooks to the head.

A full ringside report will be posted shortly.

  • Julio

    Dude is the real McCoy. Still, I don’t understand why Pedraza went after him, essentially facilitating the fight to Davis. He mentioned that he thought the kid might tire out, but I also suspect that if he had just boxed Davis and was close, he would get shafted. Regardless, Davis has a good future. Good speed, power, counterpunching skills, ring smarts for such a young buck, even his defense is pretty solid to boot.

  • Frank-dogg

    Davis look strong and mature. His power punches were on point. Pedraza was definitely outclassed. Would like to see Davis take on another top ten fighter.

